Prince William Unlikely to Strip Harry and Meghan’s Titles 'Anytime Soon,' Says Insider: 'A Lot on His Plate'

"He has a lot on his plate with his recovery and this just isn't on his agenda. If it was just Meghan's title to be taken away it probably wouldn't be as bad but the fallout and scrutiny of a father stripping his son of his title would be too intense. There's no way it will happen under his watch. It's just not worth it. If it were to happen at all it would occur during William's reign as King," the insider shared.

The firestorm around the "Royal Highness" titles kicked off on April 15, fueled by rumors about William's purported plan. Adding further fuel to the speculation, Meghan, 43, caught eyes when she signed a gift to Jamie Kern Lima with the note: "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

The royal couple's titles have become hot gossip since they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, making headlines with their big move from the U.K. to California with their son Archie, now 6, and daughter Lilibet, now 3.