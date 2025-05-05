or
Prince William Unlikely to Strip Harry and Meghan’s Titles 'Anytime Soon,' Says Insider: 'A Lot on His Plate'

Composite photos of Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

While Prince William has reportedly considered removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, insiders say it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.

May 4 2025, Published 8:14 p.m. ET

Prince William may be eyeing to remove the titles of his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle — but an insider believes it wouldn’t be “happening anytime soon.”

“Not that he hasn’t thought about it but it would cause an uproar and that’s the last thing the monarchy needs right now,” an insider shared with In Touch.

The source also noted that cancer-stricken King Charles also considered it but has “too much to worry about.”

Photo of Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles would likely happen during Prince William’s reign.

"He has a lot on his plate with his recovery and this just isn't on his agenda. If it was just Meghan's title to be taken away it probably wouldn't be as bad but the fallout and scrutiny of a father stripping his son of his title would be too intense. There's no way it will happen under his watch. It's just not worth it. If it were to happen at all it would occur during William's reign as King," the insider shared.

The firestorm around the "Royal Highness" titles kicked off on April 15, fueled by rumors about William's purported plan. Adding further fuel to the speculation, Meghan, 43, caught eyes when she signed a gift to Jamie Kern Lima with the note: "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

The royal couple's titles have become hot gossip since they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, making headlines with their big move from the U.K. to California with their son Archie, now 6, and daughter Lilibet, now 3.

Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: Mega

King Charles, who is battling cancer, is said to be too preoccupied to consider stripping Prince Harry's title.

John Quinn, the author of Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, believes Meghan's "relaxed" demeanor contributed to the rift, following accounts from a couple of royal staff members.

"She was constantly hugging and embracing various royals and even senior members of staff," he told In Touch last February.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Kate Middleton has been trying to mend the family divide between her husband and Prince Harry.

Harry, 40, recounted the infamous 2016 hugging incident in his memoir, Spare. He wrote, "I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled. Willy didn't hug many strangers. Whereas Meghan hugged most strangers." Harry described the moment as a "classic collision of cultures" that, while humorous and charming, led him to ponder deeper implications.

Royal insiders also believe a "gratitude-filled" Kate Middleton is "more than willing to make peace with Meghan," after her cancer remission.

Photo of Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Kate Middleton was battling cancer at the same time as King Charles.

"Meghan is very much on the same page," the source added.

Even as tensions simmer, it appears that Kate, 43, has been "quietly trying to chip away at the tension [between William and Harry], hoping to bring them back together but so far, nothing has worked."

