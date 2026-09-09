Prince William Demands 'Zero Ambiguity' as Prince Harry’s Claim to Work Royal Role Sparks Tensions, Source Says

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Prince William is reportedly disgruntled over estranged brother Prince Harry's choice to position himself as an official royal amid the latter's recent comeback to the United Kingdom. The Duke of Sussex, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, returned to England last month after initially leaving The Firm in January 2020 and moving to Montecito, Calif.

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Prince William Is 'Fuming' Over Prince Harry Posing as an Official Royal

Source: MEGA Prince William is none too happy about Prince Harry's recent actions.

According to a RadarOnline.com source, the Prince of Wales, 45, is allegedly "fuming" over Harry "posing as a working royal." When Harry and the Suits star, 45, stepped back as senior members of the royal family six years ago, they opted to forgo their monarchical duties and regal status. William is apparently annoyed over the idea of Harry acting like he is full-fledged member of the Windsor family despite his previous exit.

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King Charles Clarified Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Rank on September 7

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left The Firm in January 2020.

"From his perspective, Harry appears to be presenting himself as though he can simply step back into the role of a working royal whenever it suits him," the insider said. "Harry remains [King Charles'] son, and nobody can take that away from him, but being a member of the family and representing the monarchy are two very different things," they added. Charles, 77, sent out a letter to British government officials on Monday, September 7, where he clarified Meghan and Harry's royal status while they are back in the U.K.

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Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly pushed for 'zero ambiguity' after King Charles' letter was released.

The guidance memo noted the Sussexes will remain as "private citizens" and won't be able to use their HRH titles as they are still non-working royals. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly pushed for "zero ambiguity" after this letter circulated, according to the insider. William wants a clear distinction between those who officially act on behalf of the monarch, and those who do not.

Prince Harry Previously Discussed His Status as a Non-Working Royal

Source: MEGA Prince Harry previously noted he 'will always be part of the royal family.'