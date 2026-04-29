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Prince Harry's Political Move in Ukraine Was 'Exactly What the Queen Wanted to Avoid': 'He's Going Against Her Wishes'

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left The Firm in 2020 to start new lives in California.

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April 29 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry's recent trip to Ukraine opened up a Pandora's box for the royal family, as the British brood tires to evade talking politics.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, spoke up at the Kyiv Security Forum earlier this month about the U.S. government — a move the late Queen Elizabeth would have dodged.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left the Royal Family in 2020

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image of prince harry, meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry underwent a four-day tour of Australia earlier this month.

“The monarchy is meant to be above politics and commercial imperatives,” royal author Valentine Low told People on Wednesday, April 29.

“This is exactly what the late Queen wanted to avoid," he went on.

In January 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior members of The Firm, asking the monarch to pursue “half in, half out” roles.

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Prince Harry Visited Ukraine Earlier This Month

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's political speech during his Ukraine trip was 'exactly what Queen Elizabeth wanted to avoid.'

However, the queen refused, and the pair headed to California to set up their lives separate from the royal institution.

“This idea that he’s going against the wishes of the queen by being half in, half out is nonsense. None of this is being done in the name of the institution," a source divulged to the outlet about the Invictus Games founder's Ukraine visit.

During his speech at the forum, Harry shared a rare message about the American government's role in the ongoing war in the country.

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image of queen
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth refused to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be 'half in, half out' of the royal family.

“The United States has a singular role in this story,” Harry said. "Not only because of its power, but because when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, America was part of the assurance that Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders would be respected."

“This is a moment for American leadership," he added. "A moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Scored a $10 Million Payday for Their Australia Tour

image of prince harry, meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes are taking on 'money-making ventures.'

Before his trip to Kiev, Harry and Meghan, 44, underwent a four-day tour of Australia. They took on a number of engagements and appearances, visiting cities such as Melbourne and Sydney.

The Suits star stopped by the MasterChef Australia set for a guest judge spot and also hosted a women's retreat where she charged over $3,000 for VIP packages that included taking photos with her.

“They have a big security bill and a lifestyle to maintain, so it’s not surprising they’re taking on money-making ventures,” royal correspondent Kylie Walters also noted to People.

Harry and Meghan reportedly earned at least $10 million during their tour Down Under.

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