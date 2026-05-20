Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Scrutinized for Using 'Half-in, Half-Out' Strategy to 'Monetize' Royal Status

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia Trip Was Dubbed as a 'Fake Royal Tour'

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Australia in April.

"What Queen Elizabeth II viewed as totally and utterly unacceptable has been adopted by the Sussexes as their modus operandi, blurring the line between being private citizens and wannabe celebrities while leveraging their royal connections," expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News. "Each trip they make is styled to be rather like a faux royal tour as they seem to monetize almost every moment," she continued. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, went on a trip to Australia last month where they undertook several engagements, shook hands and flashed smiles across the continent.

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Source: MEGA 'The Sussexes have shown that their brand still gets huge amounts of publicity,' a royal expert said.

Many critics dubbed the trip as a "fake royal tour" and blasted the Sussexes for trying to play pretend royals despite stepping back as senior members of the family six years prior. The Invictus Games founder even dropped his bombshell memoir, Spare, in 2023 where he spilled the tea about his struggles of being King Charles' second son. "There is a huge difference between what the monarchy has to offer and what Harry and Meghan are currently doing," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also dished to Fox News. "In attempting to have something similar to the ‘half-in, half-out’ position within the royal family, which Queen Elizabeth rejected, the Sussexes have shown that their brand still gets huge amounts of publicity."

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Queen Elizabeth Met With the Sussexes in 2020 for Their 'Sandringham Summit'

Source: MEGA The late Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold 'half-in, half-out' positions within the royal family.

In early 2020 when Harry and the Suits star were planning their escape, they asked the queen — who died in September 2022 — to meet them for a "Sandringham Summit." During the tense meeting, the duo inquired the sovereign for a "half-in, half-out" arrangement. The queen refused and told them they couldn't pursue private business ventures while still being working members of the royal institution.

Prince Harry Declared Himself 'Not a Working Royal'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is putting her focus towards her As Ever brand.