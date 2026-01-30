EXCLUSIVE Prince's Most Extreme Diet Habit Revealed as Fans Get Set to Mark Rock Icon's 10th Death Anniversary Source: MEGA Prince's strict eating habit was reportedly consuming pancakes for days at a time. Aaron Tinney Jan. 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prince lived by a set of rules as idiosyncratic as his sound – and OK! can reveal one of his most extreme habits – surviving on nothing but pancakes for days at a time – has resurfaced as fans prepare to mark the 10th anniversary of his death. Jason Pomeranc, a hotelier who co-founded Thompson Hotel Group, has described in a new profile of the mercurial musician how he would descend unannounced on Los Angeles nightlife, commandeering stages and schedules alike unannounced.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince reportedly ate pancakes only for days at a time.

Article continues below advertisement

"Prince would come in and just start playing a random solo show at Teddy's until four or five in the morning, just because he felt like it, right?" Pomeranc said. "And these things were regular occurrences. If you weren't at the Prince pop-up show or you weren't (there) when Courtney Love showed up, it was gone. It was not on Instagram. I think that pushed people in L.A. to go out more." Teddy's, the now-legendary nightclub inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, was also where Prince would often retreat to the penthouse afterward. It was there, Pomeranc said, the singer's extreme dietary routine became apparent.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince would reportedly retreat to Teddy's nightclub.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "Prince would stay up in the penthouse, which we had to redecorate to his specifications of white s--- rugs and purple. And he would only eat pancakes for days." People who knew Prince told us the pint-sized pop icon's pancake fixation was not a quirky indulgence but part of a broader obsession with control and staying slim. One former associate said: "The pancakes were just one of many strange routines. Prince was intensely disciplined about his body. He hated the idea of putting on weight and believed simplicity was the key."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince died in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source added: "He treated food like fuel, not pleasure. Eating the same thing over and over was his way of staying in charge – of his schedule, his health, his image." Born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis, Prince died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57, from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen, Minn. His death stunned the music world and triggered years of reassessment of both his creative output and his private struggles. During a career that began in the late 1970s, Prince released 39 albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide. His genre-defying approach fused funk, rock, R&B, soul, pop, jazz, blues and hip-hop, influencing generations of musicians. Prince's vault of unreleased material, stored beneath his cavernous, factory-like Paisley Park compound has since fueled a steady stream of posthumous releases curated by his estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince released 39 albums.