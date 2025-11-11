or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Princess Beatrice
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's Christmas 'Conundrum': Will They Celebrate With the Royal Family or Disgraced Dad Andrew Mountbatten Windsor?

Photo of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: mega

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie haven't publicly revealed their Christmas plans for 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The holiday season may be a bit awkward for the royal family this year.

Since Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was officially stripped of his titles and ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge, it's believed he won't be invited to the monarchy's traditional Christmas festivties — but what will daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie do?

Article continues below advertisement

How Will Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Celebrate Christmas?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of It's unclear if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will celebrate Christmas with the monarchy or their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Source: mega

It's unclear if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will celebrate Christmas with the monarchy or their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

One source said "Beatrice and Eugenie are very likely to be at Sandringham" since "they are very much still in the royal fold" despite their father's scandals.

"It is a conundrum what they do with Andrew this Christmas," the insider explained. "No one wants to be seen with him, and the family have pretty much given up on him."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of An insider claimed the girls don't want their dad to be alone on the holiday.
Source: mega

An insider claimed the girls don't want their dad to be alone on the holiday.

When it comes to the princesses' mom, Sarah Ferguson, the source spilled, "Although Sarah is still living at Royal Lodge, she is weighing up invitations to spend it with friends, including possibly going abroad. But Andrew is being exiled from the royal family, so they don’t want to leave him on his own."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward added her take, noting, "It is a very difficult situation with Andrew and Christmas. But I cannot see them leaving him on his own — someone will scoop him up."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Andrew's Downfall

MORE ON:
Princess Beatrice

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Andrew denied Virginia Giuffre's claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.
Source: mega

Andrew denied Virginia Giuffre's claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

As OK! reported, Andrew has been under fire since a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old and a s-- trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Though they settled her lawsuit outside of court, she insisted her allegations were true despite his denials.

In 2022, Andrew took a step back from his role within the monarchy due to his scandal clouding the royals' image.

Giuffre shared more details about their encounter in her posthumous memoir, which came out in October after her April suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Loses His Titles

Photo of Andrew was officially stripped of his 'prince' title on October 30.
Source: mega

Andrew was officially stripped of his 'prince' title on October 30.

Shortly after her tome debuted, it was announced that King Charles stripped his brother of all titles.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in the statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The former Duke of York was ordered to move out of his home since it's property of the monarchy.
Source: mega

The former Duke of York was ordered to move out of his home since it's property of the monarchy.

Andrew and his former wife — who still lives with him despite divorcing years ago — were also ordered to move out of their home.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message revealed. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Despite the snub, Eugenie and Beatrice maintained all of their titles and are still working members of the British monarchy.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.