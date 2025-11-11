Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's Christmas 'Conundrum': Will They Celebrate With the Royal Family or Disgraced Dad Andrew Mountbatten Windsor?

Article continues below advertisement

The holiday season may be a bit awkward for the royal family this year. Since Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was officially stripped of his titles and ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge, it's believed he won't be invited to the monarchy's traditional Christmas festivties — but what will daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie do?

How Will Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Celebrate Christmas?

Source: mega It's unclear if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will celebrate Christmas with the monarchy or their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

One source said "Beatrice and Eugenie are very likely to be at Sandringham" since "they are very much still in the royal fold" despite their father's scandals. "It is a conundrum what they do with Andrew this Christmas," the insider explained. "No one wants to be seen with him, and the family have pretty much given up on him."

Source: mega An insider claimed the girls don't want their dad to be alone on the holiday.

When it comes to the princesses' mom, Sarah Ferguson, the source spilled, "Although Sarah is still living at Royal Lodge, she is weighing up invitations to spend it with friends, including possibly going abroad. But Andrew is being exiled from the royal family, so they don’t want to leave him on his own." Royal expert Ingrid Seward added her take, noting, "It is a very difficult situation with Andrew and Christmas. But I cannot see them leaving him on his own — someone will scoop him up."

Inside Andrew's Downfall

Source: mega Andrew denied Virginia Giuffre's claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

As OK! reported, Andrew has been under fire since a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old and a s-- trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Though they settled her lawsuit outside of court, she insisted her allegations were true despite his denials. In 2022, Andrew took a step back from his role within the monarchy due to his scandal clouding the royals' image. Giuffre shared more details about their encounter in her posthumous memoir, which came out in October after her April suicide.

Andrew Loses His Titles

Source: mega Andrew was officially stripped of his 'prince' title on October 30.

Shortly after her tome debuted, it was announced that King Charles stripped his brother of all titles. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in the statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Source: mega The former Duke of York was ordered to move out of his home since it's property of the monarchy.