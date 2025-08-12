Prince Andrew's Daughters Become Collateral Damage After Standing by Dad's Side in the 'Most Horrific Public Circumstances'
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's reputations have been tampered because of their father Prince Andrew's controversial past.
The daughters of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have caught flak from critics as a result of bombshell accusations exposed in Andrew Lownie's new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.
In the book, Lownie discussed how the princesses were allegedly forced by Prince Andrew to participate in official trips and business deals in the Middle East, which seemed to pave the way for their own careers. While Beatrice works at an AI technology company, Eugenie is a director at the art gallery Hauser and Wirth.
Though many haters might argue that the princesses' successes are thanks to their royal ties, a source argued otherwise while speaking to Tom Sykes of The Daily Beast.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice 'Understand' Their Privilege
"All they have ever done is stand by their parents in the most horrifically public circumstances. I don’t think it’s fair to criticize them for (their parents)," the insider declared of Beatrice and Eugenie — whose father stepped down from his duties as a working royal in 2022 as a result of his ties to late pedophile and s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The confidant continued: "They’re sweet girls who understand that they are immensely privileged, and have always been grateful for the privilege they’ve had, and have tried to use it to do the right thing."
- The Royal Family Is Unsure of How to Bring Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Into the Firm Following Prince Andrew's Scandals
- King Charles Won't Promote Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to Working Royals Due to Their Lavish Lifestyles
- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Seen as 'Guilty by Association' Due to the Allegations Against Prince Andrew
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The source additionally noted that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice don't receive anything from the royal family outside of the homes they are both provided inside of the palace, which are paid for by King Charles.
"They were told to get jobs by the firm and they did that, so it seems unfair to attack them for making money," the insider added.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Become Scapegoats for Dad's Mistakes
This isn't the first time Prince Andrew's scandals have turned attention toward his offspring.
In December 2024, the estranged royal sparked controversy after allegedly hiring a Chinese spy as a "business advisor."
"The speculation about [the] Royal Lodge and Prince Andrew is continuing, and with that is coming an increased focus on his daughters," historian Garreth Russell told GB News last year. "That's why people are so interested in their movement in the Middle East."
“A lot of what the Yorks are experiencing is coming down to public skepticism about his continued residency at Royal Lodge," Russell added of Andrew's residence, which Charles tried to kick him out of in 2023, but his younger brother refused to leave.