ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Andrew's Daughters Become Collateral Damage After Standing by Dad's Side in the 'Most Horrific Public Circumstances' Source: MEGA Prince Andrew left his royal duties in 2022. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 12 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

In the book, Lownie discussed how the princesses were allegedly forced by Prince Andrew to participate in official trips and business deals in the Middle East, which seemed to pave the way for their own careers. While Beatrice works at an AI technology company, Eugenie is a director at the art gallery Hauser and Wirth. Though many haters might argue that the princesses' successes are thanks to their royal ties, a source argued otherwise while speaking to Tom Sykes of The Daily Beast.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice 'Understand' Their Privilege

"All they have ever done is stand by their parents in the most horrifically public circumstances. I don’t think it’s fair to criticize them for (their parents)," the insider declared of Beatrice and Eugenie — whose father stepped down from his duties as a working royal in 2022 as a result of his ties to late pedophile and s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The confidant continued: "They’re sweet girls who understand that they are immensely privileged, and have always been grateful for the privilege they’ve had, and have tried to use it to do the right thing."

The source additionally noted that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice don't receive anything from the royal family outside of the homes they are both provided inside of the palace, which are paid for by King Charles. "They were told to get jobs by the firm and they did that, so it seems unfair to attack them for making money," the insider added.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Become Scapegoats for Dad's Mistakes

