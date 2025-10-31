ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Will Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Retain Their Royal Statuses After Disgraced Dad Andrew Is Stripped of All Titles? Source: @princesseugenie/instagram; mega It's been revealed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will remain princesses following Buckingham Palace's October 30 announcement that their father, Andrew, has been stripped of all his titles. Allie Fasanella Oct. 31 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: mega Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will continue to go by 'Her Royal Highness.'

According to People, their daughters will keep their royal titles. The palace announced on Thursday, October 30, that King Charles' brother has not only been stripped of his "Prince" honorific and royal privileges but has been officially evicted from his longtime residence, Royal Lodge. "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the statement read. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Source: @princesseugenie/instagram Prince William reportedly threatened to strip his cousins of their royal titles.

OK! previously reported on rumors that Prince William had threatened to strip Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's titles if they didn't help get Andrew out of the Royal Lodge. Emily Maitlis, who conducted Andrew's infamous BBC interview, reported to a news outlet that there was a meeting between the cousins on the night of Thursday, October 23. "There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie saying, 'You’ve got to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles,'" she reported. "They are, at the moment, allowed to be princesses, but there was pressure being put on them. Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place."

Source: mega King Charles has stripped his brother of all his royal titles.

The stripping of Andrew's titles follows his declaration that he was voluntarily giving up some of his titles on Friday, October 17. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he stated. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life." "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me," he added. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."