Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Put on United Front at Golf Tournament as Split Rumors Run Rampant

In photos shared by the charity on Instagram, Charlene could be seen taking a swing on the 19th hole of the fairway in the middle of Monte Carlo. Albert was spotted alongside his wife, looking on as she attempted to hit the ball down the lush green field.

The outing comes as the pair — who share 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — have continued to shut down speculation that their relationship has taken a turn for the worst after a salacious story made headlines.