Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Put on United Front at Golf Tournament as Split Rumors Run Rampant
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert continue to put up a united front in public.
On Wednesday, September 6, Monaco's royal couple stepped out together to show off their athletic skills at a golf tournament benefiting the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation amid rumors that the pair's marriage has been on the rocks.
In photos shared by the charity on Instagram, Charlene could be seen taking a swing on the 19th hole of the fairway in the middle of Monte Carlo. Albert was spotted alongside his wife, looking on as she attempted to hit the ball down the lush green field.
The outing comes as the pair — who share 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — have continued to shut down speculation that their relationship has taken a turn for the worst after a salacious story made headlines.
"Albert and Charlene are now good partners and take turns taking care of the children," the article alleged, adding that the two were a "ceremonial couple" who only are together publicly. However, a spokesperson for the French royals insisted the claims were "totally unfounded."
"I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded," Charlene made clear in a statement herself.
The 45-year-old took a minute out of public life in 2021 after she battled a mystery illness, which lead people to believe it was the end for her and Albert — though it appears that was never the case.
"I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about," Albert, 65, gushed once his spouse returned to the spotlight.
"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes," he continued. "She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are. As you know, last year ... last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year. And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."