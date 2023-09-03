'Missing' Princess Charlene Emerges and Looks Awkward as She Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Husband Prince Albert
Things between Princess Charlene and Princess Albert of Monaco seem .... tense!
On Friday, September 1, the allegedly estranged couple made an odd joint appearance for the launch of TVMonaco amid reports they are leading completely separate lives.
Charlene, 45, appeared stiff and uncomfortable as she stood next to Albert, 65, during an interview where she only spoke a few words, allowing her partner to take the reigns while promoting the project.
The awkward interview appeared vastly different than the photos shared of the couple by the official Palace of Monaco, where the two seemed close as Albert wrapped his arm around his wife's waist as they were taken inside one of the production suites.
Despite the firm doing its best to make it look like a happy couple, insiders reveal that Charlene and Albert —who share 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — are living apart. "Albert and Charlene are now good partners, take turns taking care of the children," a source spilled, adding that the two will act as a "ceremonial couple." The insider also went on to allege that the French royals only see each other "by appointment.
Rumors of trouble in Charlene and Albert's romance have swirled for years, especially after the blonde beauty wasn't photographed in Monaco from January 2021 until March 2022. However, she quickly made it clear to the public that her lack of visibility had nothing to do with the state of her marriage.
"I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded," Charlene made clear in a public statement in March of this year, refuting allegations that she and Albert's union was over.
She added that the malicious rumors" were "totally unfounded."
