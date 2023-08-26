Monaco Royals Rocked as Princess Charlene Deletes Her Instagram After Marriage Bombshell
Is Princess Charlene's marriage to Prince Albert in shambles?
After a report claimed the blonde beauty left her husband and moved to Switzerland, her Instagram page, which uses the handle @hshprincesscharlene, appears to have been deleted or deactivated. As of this article, the page reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available."
However, Charlene's charity page, the Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, a nonprofit which is dedicated to help children learn how to swim, is still active.
It was recently claimed that Charlene, who shares twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with Albert, and the royal are no longer together but still make public appearances for their job.
A source told French newspaper Voici that the former Olympian, 45, and the prince, 65, are a "ceremonial couple," and Charlene actually lives in Switzerland. Meanwhile, another German tabloid claims Charlene only goes back to Monaco on special occasions.
"Albert and Charlène are now good partners and take turns taking care of the children," a source told German newspaper Bild.
Earlier this year, rumors swirled the duo, who got married in July 2011, had broken up, but a palace source denied the accusations, saying the hearsay was "totally unfounded."
In 2021, Charlene was sent away to a treatment facility outside of Monaco, but Albert denied their marriage was in trouble.
"I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about," Albert told People after his wife returned home.
"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes," he continued. "She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are. As you know, last year ... last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year. And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."