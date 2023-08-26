Monaco Royals Rocked as Princess Charlene Deletes Her Instagram After Marriage Bombshell

In 2021, Charlene was sent away to a treatment facility outside of Monaco, but Albert denied their marriage was in trouble.

"I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about," Albert told People after his wife returned home.

"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes," he continued. "She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are. As you know, last year ... last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year. And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."