OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Princess Charlene
OK LogoROYALS

Monaco Royals Rocked as Princess Charlene Deletes Her Instagram After Marriage Bombshell

charlene instagram rumors
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 26 2023, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Is Princess Charlene's marriage to Prince Albert in shambles?

After a report claimed the blonde beauty left her husband and moved to Switzerland, her Instagram page, which uses the handle @hshprincesscharlene, appears to have been deleted or deactivated. As of this article, the page reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available."

Article continues below advertisement
charlene albert divorce rumors
Source: mega

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have denied split rumors in the past.

However, Charlene's charity page, the Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, a nonprofit which is dedicated to help children learn how to swim, is still active.

It was recently claimed that Charlene, who shares twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with Albert, and the royal are no longer together but still make public appearances for their job.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told French newspaper Voici that the former Olympian, 45, and the prince, 65, are a "ceremonial couple," and Charlene actually lives in Switzerland. Meanwhile, another German tabloid claims Charlene only goes back to Monaco on special occasions.

"Albert and Charlène are now good partners and take turns taking care of the children," a source told German newspaper Bild.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled the duo, who got married in July 2011, had broken up, but a palace source denied the accusations, saying the hearsay was "totally unfounded."

MORE ON:
Princess Charlene
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

charlene albert rumors
Source: mega

The two got married in 2011.

In 2021, Charlene was sent away to a treatment facility outside of Monaco, but Albert denied their marriage was in trouble.

"I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about," Albert told People after his wife returned home.

"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes," he continued. "She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are. As you know, last year ... last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year. And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.