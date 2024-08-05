Kate Middleton Is Focused on Keeping Her 3 Children 'Down to Earth'

The source noted that Kate has "been determined to make sure her children's home life is not disrupted," and that their routine remains as "normal as possible" while the Princess of Wales battles cancer.

"Catherine is very, very natural," the source continued. "She keeps the family down to earth. Home is a safe haven. In a bid to keep things functioning as smoothly as possible, she has been keen for everything to carry on as normal for the children."

"The children are still expected to do their chores and to muck in at home," the insider added.