Kate Middleton Is Focused on Keeping Her 3 Children 'Down to Earth'
Kate Middleton is dedicated to keeping her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, grounded while growing up within the royal fold.
"I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," the source told an outlet. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."
According to the source, Kate and Prince William "manage their busy working schedules" and spend time with their little ones "after school."
The source noted that Kate has "been determined to make sure her children's home life is not disrupted," and that their routine remains as "normal as possible" while the Princess of Wales battles cancer.
"Catherine is very, very natural," the source continued. "She keeps the family down to earth. Home is a safe haven. In a bid to keep things functioning as smoothly as possible, she has been keen for everything to carry on as normal for the children."
"The children are still expected to do their chores and to muck in at home," the insider added.
Kate took six months off from public duties to focus on her health, but she returned to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour. OK! previously reported the former Duchess of Cambridge's commitment to The Crown was highlighted during the event.
"Princess Catherine looked absolutely stunning, she looked beautiful in that outfit," Angela Levin told GB News. "She's doing it for the family."
"I thought, what an amazing woman, that she actually puts other people before her own wishes," Levin added.
While at the gathering, the pair's kids shined during the balcony appearance.
"Princess Charlotte went with it very well. Charlotte is an extraordinary child," Levin noted. "When they were coming back, she was wiping the windows so that everyone could see, with her hand getting rid of the rain. She's fantastic. And she was waving to both sides."
"She was having a great time and she looked after Louis," the biographer added. "She told him off when he was doing a little jig at one point, and when he wasn't sitting properly and she kept calling him to order and it was absolutely hilarious."
As the royal family continues to deal with ongoing health crises, the Princess of Wales will spend quality time with her little ones.
“There were two dates she really wanted to make,” a source close to Kate told an outlet. “She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”
According to the insider, the mom-of-three will now return to living "below the radar."
Kate and King Charles are undergoing cancer treatment at the same time, and the royals will be together during the family's vacation in Scotland.
"It's been one heck of a year for the royal family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future," Jennie Bond said in an interview.
