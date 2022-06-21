Oh, My!Princess Diana Bought An Adult-Themed Cake For Prince William's 13th Birthday: 'I Was Shocked,' Recalls Former Royal Chef
Princess Diana wasn't a regular mom — she was a cool mom!
Though Prince William likely had a low-key bash to celebrate his 40th birthday on Tuesday, June 21, one of the royal family's former personal chefs spilled that when he turned 13, Diana went all out to make him blush on his big day.
According to Darren McGrady, the mom-of-two invited a few famous faces to the shindig, including model of the moment Naomi Campbell.
"William came home and came up to the apartment and the supermodels were there waiting, sitting on the sofa," recalled the professional foodie. "He was just so embarrassed!"
Diana's surprises didn't end there: McGrady revealed she also bought her eldest son a cake that resembled a "topless lady," admitting, "I was really shocked when I found out the princess had ordered it and I think it shocked William too!"
The chef is no longer in touch with members of the monarchy, but he predicted William's wife, Kate Middleton, 40, would be in the kitchen to whip up something for his birthday.
"Kate loves to cook," McGrady shared with TMX and Royals+. "I love to think that she's been in the kitchen working with the children and they've made a beautiful birthday cake for William to celebrate with the family."
The father-of-three's latest milestone comes a few weeks after the family partook in the Platinum Jubilee, and though Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, attended the festivties, sources claim not much has been done to mend their rift.
The same can be said for Prince Andrew's relationship with his brood, as the 62-year-old has been pushed to the sidelines in the wake of his sexual assault scandal.
"Andrew is desperate to rebuild his life and wants his titles back, but he is fuming with Charles and William for stopping his plans," an insider told The Sun. "He doesn’t want to talk to them. Battle lines have been drawn and this has put a cloud over Balmoral in the summer.”
