Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Meeting With Prince Charles Had 'No Real Breakthrough,' Expert Reveals: 'The Curtain Has Come Down'
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came to town for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, they were spotted leaving Clarence House, where Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall live. Though some were hoping that things could be worked out, it looks like quite the opposite happened.
“Well, I understand that it was a perfunctory meeting and that there was no real breakthrough," expert Christopher Anderson said. “And I have a feeling that Prince Harry definitely went there hoping for some sort of rapprochement but there were no touchy-feely vibes coming back in his direction. So, I think the curtain has come down. And one of the things I think is so sad about this is Diana, were she alive today, would be heartbroken by this. She would have understood why Harry would have wanted to make his own life and wanted to go to California."
“But she always saw Harry as, you know, as Williams’ wingman. She always said: ‘My boys are my revenge,'" he continued. “And what she meant by that was that as a team they would go on and carry the monarchy forward into a more modern era. But now it just looks like it’s going to be William and Kate, and their kids.”
During the short visit, the 37-year-old and his wife, 40, attended the Service of Thanksgiving, but they weren't welcomed with open arms by the royal family. Instead, Kate and Prince William sat on the opposite side of the room, and Prince Charles apparently didn't even glance at the California-based couple.
"I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored," expert Angela Levin told The Sun. "He still feels he's owed an apology. But he's the one who should apologize. He said during the Oprah interview that Charles and William were trapped, he said he'd been cut off by his father."