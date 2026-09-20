Princess Diana's Brother Claims He Was 'Gaslit' by King Charles Over Book Claims: 'I Was Really Shocked'

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Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, claimed he was duped by King Charles over the allegations he made in his upcoming book about his late sister. In an interview that is set to air on September 21, Spencer, 62, chatted with ABC's Good Morning America about his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

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Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, is pushing back on Buckingham Palace about the rare royal reaction to his book reflecting on his sister and his memories of Britain's royal family.



Watch the full interview tomorrow on "GMA."https://t.co/IJCk5N16BN pic.twitter.com/vNPBOZ8aQa — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 20, 2026 Source: @GMA/X Charles Spencer alleged he was 'gaslit' by King Charles.

Spencer made several claims in the biography about the late Princess of Wales and the monarch's relationship, with one anecdote alleging Charles said the world would "forget" Diana "soon enough" after her 1997 death. After the book's excerpt came to light on September 16, Buckingham Palace released a rare statement on the matter.

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Buckingham Palace Responded to Charles Spencer's Bombshell Book

Source: MEGA/@GMA/X Charles Spencer's new book about Princess Diana will hit bookshelves on September 22.

"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss," the palace said. During his interview with ABC, Spencer touched upon the royal family's response, noting: "It's not every day you're gaslit by a king, but I was really upset with that because I thought it was very, not only condescending, but not straight."

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Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly said the world would 'forget' Princess Di after her 1997 passing.

"What I said is straight and true. And what did they come back with? That. It doesn't say he didn't say it either. That's what I found interesting. I was really shocked, actually," the 9th Earl Spencer added.

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Charles Spencer Alleged King Charles 'Sounded Giddily Elated' After He Heard About Princess Diana's Death

Source: MEGA King Charles released a statement about Charles Spencer's book recently.

Elsewhere in his book, Spencer also alleged Charles, 77, had an excited reaction when he heard Diana had died in Paris following a car crash. "The phone rang constantly. Prince Charles caught me as I crossed the landing upstairs," Spencer penned. "Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time."

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Princess Diana Alleged King Charles Was 'in Love With His Valet'

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles married in 1981 and divorced in 1996.