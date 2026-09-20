or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Princess Diana
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Princess Diana's Brother Claims He Was 'Gaslit' by King Charles Over Book Claims: 'I Was Really Shocked'

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, recently made some bombshell claims in his new memoir.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 20 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, claimed he was duped by King Charles over the allegations he made in his upcoming book about his late sister.

In an interview that is set to air on September 21, Spencer, 62, chatted with ABC's Good Morning America about his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @GMA/X

Charles Spencer alleged he was 'gaslit' by King Charles.

Spencer made several claims in the biography about the late Princess of Wales and the monarch's relationship, with one anecdote alleging Charles said the world would "forget" Diana "soon enough" after her 1997 death.

After the book's excerpt came to light on September 16, Buckingham Palace released a rare statement on the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Buckingham Palace Responded to Charles Spencer's Bombshell Book

image of royal family
Source: MEGA/@GMA/X

Charles Spencer's new book about Princess Diana will hit bookshelves on September 22.

"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss," the palace said.

During his interview with ABC, Spencer touched upon the royal family's response, noting: "It's not every day you're gaslit by a king, but I was really upset with that because I thought it was very, not only condescending, but not straight."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Princess Diana

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly said the world would 'forget' Princess Di after her 1997 passing.

"What I said is straight and true. And what did they come back with? That. It doesn't say he didn't say it either. That's what I found interesting. I was really shocked, actually," the 9th Earl Spencer added.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer Alleged King Charles 'Sounded Giddily Elated' After He Heard About Princess Diana's Death

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles released a statement about Charles Spencer's book recently.

Elsewhere in his book, Spencer also alleged Charles, 77, had an excited reaction when he heard Diana had died in Paris following a car crash.

"The phone rang constantly. Prince Charles caught me as I crossed the landing upstairs," Spencer penned. "Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time."

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana Alleged King Charles Was 'in Love With His Valet'

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and King Charles married in 1981 and divorced in 1996.

"He let me know he had informed [Princes] William and Harry of their mother’s death, first thing that morning, in their bedrooms at Balmoral [Castle in Scotland]," Spencer continued. "It all sounded strangely matter-of-fact, given the enormity of the disaster," he continued.

Another accusation in Spencer's memoir claimed Diana told him that Charles was "in love with his valet."

He then noted his sister did not mention the staffer by name, but that she was planning on divorcing Charles. While Diana and the sovereign split in 1992 after 11 years of marriage, they officially signed divorce papers in 1996.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.