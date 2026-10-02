ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Princess Diana's Brother Says Prince Harry Reaches Out to Him More Than Prince William But He Refuses to Pick 'Sides' in Their Feud Source: JWP/Mega / MEGA SI1 / WENN.com / MEGA / ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Spencer Charles gave insight on his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William. Autumn R. Hawkins Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer is sharing some insight into the relationship he has with nephews Prince Harry and Prince William. “I’m just an elderly uncle really,” he said in a recent interview shortly after the release of his memoir about his late sibling. “I’ve always taken the view since Diana died that I’m there if needed, and I’m if not.... I think these are two men in their 40s, and they can make of me what they want or not.”

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Where Does Charles Spencer Stand Amid the Brotherly Rift?

Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA Charles Spencer speaks with Prince Harry more but didn't choose a side in the feud.

Spencer didn’t share if he has a position on the brothers' estrangement. He did, however, admit that he does speak with Prince Harry more often than Prince William. “I’m not on anyone’s side, but I think there’s occasions when Harry may need me more,” Spencer said. “So, I hear a lot more from Harry, but that doesn’t mean I’m totally equal. I’m just their mother’s brother, you know?” Prince Harry and Prince William have not gotten along since the Duke of Sussex stepped down from the monarchy and exposed their dirty laundry in interviews and his memoir, Spare.

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What Are the Similarities Charles Spencer Sees Between Prince Harry and Princess Diana?

Source: DSDD / JRAB / ZOB / ZDF / WENN.com / MEGA Charles Spencer shared that Prince Harry has had similar media experiences as his mother, Princess Diana.

One notable similarity Spencer shared with Princess Diana’s youngest son is their relationship with the media. Prince Harry has since left his role as a working royal in 2020, but the publicly scrutiny he still faces is a lot like what Diana dealt with. “I think even people in Britain have no idea how powerful the royal family remain,” Spencer said. “You think, oh, it’s nice pageantry, and they flounce around at state occasions. They have direct access to seriously powerful people who are either sycophantic or going to benefit in some way.” “And this is what Diana came up against. Harry’s come up against it," he continued. "I get it for two or three weeks, and then they’ll move on to someone else. Harry gets it every day, and it’s not okay.”

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How Does Charles Spencer Feel About Prince Harry’s Return to the UK?

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Source: SI1 / WENN.com / MEGA Charles Spencer was not surprised that Prince Harry decided to move back to the UK.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their return to England this summer after leaving in March 2020. “As I said, I didn’t know about it in advance, but I guess he’s English, you know, and he wants his children to have that culture too,” Spencer expressed. “So it made sense... I think when two people marry from different cultures, you don’t want your culture forgotten, really.”

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in August.

Prince Harry and Meghan have already returned to the UK. They left California, where they had lived for six years, in August.

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Why Did Prince Harry and Meghan Move Back to the UK?

Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly moved back to the UK so their kids can experience living there.