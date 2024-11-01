Princess Diana's Bodyguard Reveals the Truth Behind Explosive Argument Between the Late Royal and Queen Camilla
Princess Diana and Queen Camilla had an intense spat over the queen consort's affair with King Charles during his marriage to the late Princess of Wales.
"Diana didn't have any particular friendships at that party but when we arrived there, it was almost like freeze-framing a scene in a movie because there was this surprise that Diana had even arrived," Diana's former security guard Ken Wharfe recalled.
"I went out and there was Diana, who said 'You've got to come with me, I can't find my husband or Camilla,'" Wharfe told ITV, adding that Diana "was in some distress" and he "couldn't say no."
After Diana and Charles' divorce, Diana dubbed Camilla the “third person in their marriage.”
Wharfe revealed he "found the Prince and Camilla sat on a sofa in the basement of this property just talking." According to Wharfe, Diana found the "confidence" to confront Camilla at a party.
"I didn't know quite what Diana was going to do at that point but, with a great deal of confidence, Diana just went up to both of them and said to Camilla 'Please don't treat me like an idiot, I know what's going on,'" Wharfe told ITV.
Camilla's response to Diana left Wharfe perplexed.
"Camilla sort of said something, to which still to this day I have never really understood what she meant by," Wharfe revealed, explaining that the now-queen told Diana, "Well you know, you have two wonderful boys."
OK! previously reported royal experts claimed Camilla and Charles' romance pushed Diana to take advice from mystics.
"Over the years, Diana went through a revolving door supply of astrologers, faith healers, numerologists, tarot card readers, clairvoyants, psychics, and ‘spiritual advisors,’" royal author Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"Most… told her what she already knew: that her husband was cheating on her with his old flame," Andersen noted.
Energy healer Simone Simmons wrote about her relationship with Diana in Diana: The Last Word.
According to a publication that analyzed Simmons' book, Diana’s schedule "was crowded with appointments with psychics, spiritualists, astrologers, energy healers, palmists, tarot readers, and dowsers."
They later claimed Diana "also indulged in frequent sessions with alternative medical treatments, including colonic irrigation, reflexology, aromatherapy, acupuncture, and hypnotherapy."
Sarah Ferguson introduced her sister-in-law to the occult practices.
"Diana’s use of psychics, clairvoyants, healers and the like has become notorious," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said in an interview. "She was reportedly introduced to new age practices by Sarah Ferguson, who was open about her use of them as therapies."
"We know that although she was able to reach out to others, she was deeply insecure and unhappy herself. Hence, her reliance on healers and the like," he continued.