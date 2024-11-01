Princess Diana's Bodyguard Reveals the Truth Behind Explosive Argument Between the Late Royal and Queen Camilla

Princess Diana and Queen Camilla had an intense spat over the queen consort's affair with King Charles during his marriage to the late Princess of Wales.

"Diana didn't have any particular friendships at that party but when we arrived there, it was almost like freeze-framing a scene in a movie because there was this surprise that Diana had even arrived," Diana's former security guard Ken Wharfe recalled.

"I went out and there was Diana, who said 'You've got to come with me, I can't find my husband or Camilla,'" Wharfe told ITV, adding that Diana "was in some distress" and he "couldn't say no."