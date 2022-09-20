Queen Elizabeth II Once Confronted Queen Consort Camilla Over Rumors She Was Planning To Divorce King Charles
While King Charles III is leaning on his supportive wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, the pair's marriage was once plagued with trouble. Their past issues don't come as much of a shock, as it's believed they were having an affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana.
Around two years after Diana's 1997 death, Camilla and Charles, 73, took their romance public and tied the knot in 2005, but according to insiders, things began to sour within a few years.
During their rough patch, Camilla, 75, started "threatening to spill dirty secrets" about the monarchy out of spite, claimed a source, while a palace insider noted, "Things have gotten so bad that they can't even hide it anymore."
At one point, rumors of a split made the rounds, and at the time, the aforementioned insider spilled, "The queen has been told Camilla is preparing a divorce action and she's called her to a private audience at Buckingham Place."
Needless to say, the pair worked out their issues, but Camilla's relationship with stepsons Prince William and Prince Harry, who allegedly believe that she played a role in their mother's tragic passing, is still complicated.
"She got her claws into my dad and never let go for an instant," William reportedly told a friend in the '90s. "That's why my mom died — because she fled to Paris instead of being safe with her family."
THROWING SHADE? ARCHBISHOP MAKE S APPARENT JAB AT PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DURING QUEEN'S FUNERAL SERMON
Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown believes the Duke of Sussex still "can't stand" her — so much so, he may come after her in his memoir.
It's been said that Harry is particularly upset about Camilla receiving the Queen Consort title. "William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father. He’s been grown up about it," noted Brown. "Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla. He doesn’t want Camilla to be queen."
Radar reported on the troubles of Camilla and Charles' marriage.
For more on Camilla and her impact on the royal family, listen below to "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession" podcast.