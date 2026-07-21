Inside Princess Diana's Struggle With Balmoral: Former Royal Chef Claims She Didn’t Like Royal Residence 'at All' and Preferred Life in London

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Princess Diana reportedly wasn't a fan of staying at Balmoral Castle, as a former royal chef suggested she preferred her life in London. While speaking to Smooth Spins Casino, former royal chef Darren McGrady confessed that the Scottish castle wasn't Diana's style, as she wasn't a fan of the outdoors.

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Princess Diana Preferred Life in London

Source: MEGA The former chef claimed Princess Diana wasn't 'an outdoor person.'

"She wasn’t an outdoor person or into horse riding because she fell off a horse when she was young," the former employee claimed. "For her, the closest she would get was pulling and walking [Prince] William with his little Shetland pony, Smokey, around the estate. That was as close as she got to the horses." The chef claimed that the late princess, who died at 36 years old in 1997, would have rather been in London at Kensington Palace, "where she could go to Harvey Nichols shopping or lunch with friends."

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Princess Diana Didn't Like Balmoral 'at All'

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was reportedly known as an early bird while staying at Balmoral Castle.

"She loved all that. The Princess was also an early bird, so she liked to get up early, around 7 a.m., then be in bed at 8 p.m. at the latest," he explained. "Dinner for her was 6:30 p.m., but if the royal family were dining, she couldn’t go to eat or go to bed at her usual time." The chef claimed that the royal family often wouldn't return to the castle until 11 p.m., forcing her to stay up. "She didn't like Balmoral at all," he alleged.

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Inside Princess Diana's Evening Bedroom Routine

Source: MEGA Princess Diana would bathe before dinner, giving chefs a 30-minute warning.

He also revealed intimate details about the mother-of-two's evening bedroom routine. "She would often pop her head into the kitchen and tell me she was going for a bath, so would be ready for dinner in 30 minutes," he recounted. "She’d later come into the kitchen in a white towelling robe, bare feet, with wet hair. She looked stunning and amazing."

Princess Diana Spent Summers at Balmoral Castle

Source: MEGA Princess Diana's first trip to Balmoral Castle was in May 1981.