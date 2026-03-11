or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Princess Diana
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Princess Diana Knew 'Shy' Prince William Didn't Want the 'Top Job' of Being King While Preparing Prince Harry for the Throne

image of princess Diana and inset of prince harry and prince William
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana was prepping Prince Harry to be king over 'shy' Prince William.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana was gunning for Prince Harry to be king over her eldest son and heir, Prince William.

Royal expert Richard Kay recently divulged how the late Princess of Wales actually felt about one of her sons taking on the British throne.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana believed Prince William didn't want 'top job' of being king.

“I think William has been a bit of a surprise. He was a shy young man,” Kay recently revealed on Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" podcast.

“Certainly, when his mother was still alive, she would tell me that she never really thought that William wanted the ‘top job,’ as she called it. The idea that he would one day wear the crown," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Became Second in Line to the Throne in 2022

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles ascended to the throne in 2022 after Queen Elizabeth died.

Diana died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris when Harry, 41, and William, 43, were just young teenagers.

When Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, King Charles took power and effectively made William second in line to the throne and the new Prince of Wales.

Kay explained how Diana "was preparing the way for the possibility that it would be Harry who succeeded his father."

MORE ON:
Princess Diana

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William is second in the line of succession.

"She had a nickname for Harry: She used to call him 'Good King Harry' — a throwback to medieval days," Kay said. “Things haven’t worked out like that, and I think we are all rather grateful that they haven’t.”

According to the author, the Duke of Cambridge has "grown into" his role and has embraced what the monarchy's future holds. However, Kay noted that William understands that "he’s going to have to make some big changes to ensure [the Crown's] survival.”

As for the Duke of Sussex, he has often been known as the "spare" prince throughout his life — even penning a memoir about the subject in 2023.

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry penned a memoir titled 'Spare' in 2023.

Spare detailed Harry's struggles as the second son, his estrangement from William, Diana's passing and his marriage to wife Meghan Markle.

William and the Invictus Games founder have been beefing for quite some time following the pair's move to the United States in 2020.

The 400-page book further strained his relationships with William and Charles, 77, and was seen as a major threat against the Windsor clan.

"It could have been two books, put it that way, and the hard bit was taking things out," Harry admitted in 2024. “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.