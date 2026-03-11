Princess Diana Knew 'Shy' Prince William Didn't Want the 'Top Job' of Being King While Preparing Prince Harry for the Throne

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana believed Prince William didn't want 'top job' of being king.

“I think William has been a bit of a surprise. He was a shy young man,” Kay recently revealed on Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" podcast. “Certainly, when his mother was still alive, she would tell me that she never really thought that William wanted the ‘top job,’ as she called it. The idea that he would one day wear the crown," he said.

Prince William Became Second in Line to the Throne in 2022

Source: MEGA King Charles ascended to the throne in 2022 after Queen Elizabeth died.

Diana died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris when Harry, 41, and William, 43, were just young teenagers. When Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, King Charles took power and effectively made William second in line to the throne and the new Prince of Wales. Kay explained how Diana "was preparing the way for the possibility that it would be Harry who succeeded his father."

Source: MEGA Prince William is second in the line of succession.

"She had a nickname for Harry: She used to call him 'Good King Harry' — a throwback to medieval days," Kay said. “Things haven’t worked out like that, and I think we are all rather grateful that they haven’t.” According to the author, the Duke of Cambridge has "grown into" his role and has embraced what the monarchy's future holds. However, Kay noted that William understands that "he’s going to have to make some big changes to ensure [the Crown's] survival.” As for the Duke of Sussex, he has often been known as the "spare" prince throughout his life — even penning a memoir about the subject in 2023.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry penned a memoir titled 'Spare' in 2023.