Princess Diana Would Be 'Infuriated' By Prince William & Prince Harry's Long-Standing Feud, Biographer Spills

"Well, the one thing that she would be really furious about is that they had this split," Andrew began to tell a publication at Methodist Central Hall Westminster in England on Monday, September 19. "She always said to me, not just once, but on several occasions, that Harry is William's backup in the nicest possible way, he's his wingman, he's the one who helps William in this difficult job that he will have in the future because it's a lonely job."

Andrew added that Diana "always felt that Harry should be there as [William's] backup," before noting he believes, "everybody wants them to come back together again because together they are so much stronger."