American Outcasts: President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Pushed 14 Rows Back During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
It appears there was more than one shocking seating arrangements during the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II — as President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, were provided seats way back in the 14th row.
Much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's snub where they had to sit in the second row, the prominent couple was not assigned seats alongside their respective peers.
Among more than 100 international leaders in attendance, the Bidens were one of the only ones not placed closer to the Queen’s casket.
Due to the U.S. President’s diligent relationship with the late British monarch, many thought the 79-year-old would have been honored with a chair slightly more toward the front pew where King Charles III and his family sat.
Unlike President Biden and the First Lady — who sat behind Polish President Andrzej Duda and in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala — the Emperor and Empress of Japan were provided sixth row seating, directly behind European royals and the King of Jordan.
“You can pretend it's alphabetical order but it's not,” stated former British ambassador to the United States Lord Renwick, regarding the debatable seating chart. “Biden isn't very ego-driven, but he's going to be near the front.”
“[Emmanuel] Macron would have hysterics if he wasn't given a place of honor,” he continued. “Olaf Scholz wouldn't care. You've got to say to yourself: 'Who is going to have a hissy fit?'”
“We don’t permit huge swarms of protectors to be around them, although you have to rein off for the president of the United States,” Lord Renwick added noting President Biden's aided security. “He is always surrounded by Secret Service agents wherever he goes.”
Perhaps one additional reason behind the Bidens' far-back seating placement could have something to do with his limousine's stand-still traffic mishap while on the way to the somber service on Monday, September 19.
Nicknamed "The Beast," the president's ride came to a halted stop in central London while in procession to the Queen's funeral, which nearly proved why no other world leader traveled to Westminister Abbey in a private vehicle, according to The Mirror.
