American Outcasts: President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Pushed 14 Rows Back During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Among more than 100 international leaders in attendance, the Bidens were one of the only ones not placed closer to the Queen’s casket.

Due to the U.S. President’s diligent relationship with the late British monarch, many thought the 79-year-old would have been honored with a chair slightly more toward the front pew where King Charles III and his family sat.

Unlike President Biden and the First Lady — who sat behind Polish President Andrzej Duda and in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala — the Emperor and Empress of Japan were provided sixth row seating, directly behind European royals and the King of Jordan.