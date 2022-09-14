Mending Fences? Prince William & Prince Harry Dined Together After Receiving Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin
Putting the past behind them? After receiving Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, Prince William and Prince Harry attended a dinner together on Tuesday, September 13, along with other members of the royal family.
According to an insider close to the brothers, both were in attendance, along with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, for a meal at Buckingham Palace in London.
PRINCE WILLIAM & PRINCE HARRY RESPECTIVELY CRITICIZED, PRAISED FOR CAR ETIQUETTE WITH WIVES
Before breaking bread together, the entire family was present for the arrival of Her Majesty's body at her former residence. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with the Sussexes, dressed in all black to greet fellow mourners who gathered outside the gates.
As OK! previously reported, William and Harry have made small strides in their relationship in the past year following their infamous fall out.
“We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side by side," the insider dished of the pair's current status compared to April 2021. “Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist."
However, another insider claimed that despite both married couples putting up a united front, the appearance was for optics. "The flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment," the source insisted.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE SPOTTED WITH PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE QUEEN'S DEATH
But with their father as the new king, reconciliation may actually be in the cards. “Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively dished OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."
“This is the new Kings decision and his alone. He has not consulted William or Kate,” the insider went on to reveal. “Most people in the family — and the palace — would not do this, but Charles wants to prove he is his own man. He doesn’t see this as giving in to Harry and Meghan, but rather giving his reign a chance."