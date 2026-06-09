Princess Diana Suspected Pal Sarah Ferguson Was 'Selling Stories' Before Her Tragic 1997 Death, Royal Expert Claims

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Sarah Ferguson Published Her Bombshell Memoir 'My Story' in 1996

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's 1996 memoir mentioned Princess Diana's sons.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News on Tuesday, June 9, how Diana — who died at the age of 36 in a 1997 car crash — assumed Ferguson was "selling stories" to the press. She was reportedly also "angered by mentions of her sons [Prince Harry and Prince William] in her book." Despite Ferguson frequently apologizing for penning the memoir, Diana ignored her. "If [Diana] had wanted to renew their friendship, she would have," Fitzwilliams added of how their relationship went south.

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Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana Referred to Themselves as the 'Terrible Twins'

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles were married from 1981 until 1996.

Royal author Andrew Lownie also touched upon Diana and the former Weight Watchers spokeswoman's friendship in his recent book Entitled. The pair often jokingly referred to themselves as the "Terrible Twins" and the "Wicked Wives of Windsor." Ferguson was married to ex-Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996, with Diana and King Charles tying the knot in 1981. They also divorced in 1996.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were once very close.

"The two women — once close — had not spoken for months after Sarah had written about her sister-in-law against Diana's wishes in her memoir and made a joke about catching a verruca (wart) from one of Diana's shoes," Lownie penned. "The two were fourth cousins and had known each other since they were teenagers — their mothers had been at school together — and shared the experience of their mothers being denied custody of their children."

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana Allegedly Never Reconciled Before Her 1997 Death

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in August 1997.