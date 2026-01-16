Sarah Ferguson Using Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Playbook for Her Three-Pronged' Plan to Go 'Totally Rogue' on Royal Family
Jan. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is secretly preparing a bold pivot sources tell OK! borrows directly from the Sussexes' blueprint – a television tell-all, streaming projects and a shocking memoir – as she seeks both revenge on the royal family and cash she now urgently needs.
The former Duchess of York, 66, long divorced from her ex-husband and former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, is under renewed scrutiny as talks continue about where the pair are now going to live after being stripped of their royal titles and ordered out by King Charles of their $40 million Royal Lodge home in Windsor as punishment for their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Insiders say the loss of both her duchess status and the home she has lived in for years has sharpened Ferguson's resolve to monetize her story in a way that mirrors the path taken by Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, after they quit royal duties in 2020.
According to our sources, Ferguson has already held multiple "exploratory meetings" with "very interested" publishers about a new book on her life and times with the royals.
The initial pitch was framed as a "life lessons-style" project only addressing her time in the royal family vaguely – rather than a Spare-style exposé that Prince Harry released in 2023. But one source said the approach is strategic and only the start of Ferguson's plan.
"Sarah has closely analyzed the path Harry and Meghan took – starting with a televised interview, moving into streaming projects, and culminating in a book – and she views it as a successful formula for both retaliation and financial stability," our insider added. "She is following that three-pronged strategy with real intent as she prepares to go totally rogue on the royals. It could be an absolute disaster for The Firm."
- Sarah Ferguson Writing Memoir to Expose Ex Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's 'Dirty Secrets' as She's 'Worried Sick About Money' After Losing Titles
- Sarah Ferguson Could Go 'Rogue' and Do Tell-All Interview Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Insider Claims
- Prince Harry 'on Standby' to Offer Interview Coaching to Sarah Ferguson If She Agrees to Oprah Winfrey-Style TV Tell-All
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A friend of Ferguson's added: "Her life has changed enormously since her last memoir nearly two decades ago – she has faced cancer twice and become a grandmother. The book would not be an attempt to clear Andrew's name, but she could never erase him from the story because he remains a central figure in her life. Any honest memoir would inevitably include him, and accounts of where the bodies are buried in the royal family."
The pal added while meetings with publishers have taken place about a new autobiography from the disgraced former duchess, nothing has yet been written or agreed.
Ferguson previously published her first memoir, My Story, in 1996 – a candid account of her years inside the royal family and the breakdown of her marriage to Andrew, followed by Finding Sarah in 2011, which focused on debt and personal struggle.
Sources say any new project would inevitably revisit the Yorks' long-running controversies, including their links to Epstein, while reframing Ferguson's role.
Her other memoir-esque book, What I Know Now: Simple Lessons Learned the Hard Way, was less sensational, as it was simply a collection of reflections on personal growth derived from Ferguson's many public and private struggles.
Another source said the motivation for a new book and TV tell-alls is as much financial as it is reputational.
"Sarah's circumstances are very different now," they added. "She is under real financial pressure and sees controlling her own narrative as the quickest way to generate income. There is also a strong feeling of resentment – she believes the royal machine failed to protect her and left her totally vulnerable after the Epstein scandal fallout."
Her ex-husband by contrast, is not expected to follow suit.
A source said: "Andrew has no intention of producing a tell-all memoir in the mold of Spare, or indulge in another TV interview. He has given his word to the King that he will not do so."