EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson Using Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Playbook for Her Three-Pronged' Plan to Go 'Totally Rogue' on Royal Family Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is reportedly thinking about writing a memoir after her scandals, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Jan. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is divorced from ex-Prince Andrew.

Insiders say the loss of both her duchess status and the home she has lived in for years has sharpened Ferguson's resolve to monetize her story in a way that mirrors the path taken by Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, after they quit royal duties in 2020. According to our sources, Ferguson has already held multiple "exploratory meetings" with "very interested" publishers about a new book on her life and times with the royals. The initial pitch was framed as a "life lessons-style" project only addressing her time in the royal family vaguely – rather than a Spare-style exposé that Prince Harry released in 2023. But one source said the approach is strategic and only the start of Ferguson's plan.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson will reportedly write a memoir.

"Sarah has closely analyzed the path Harry and Meghan took – starting with a televised interview, moving into streaming projects, and culminating in a book – and she views it as a successful formula for both retaliation and financial stability," our insider added. "She is following that three-pronged strategy with real intent as she prepares to go totally rogue on the royals. It could be an absolute disaster for The Firm."

A friend of Ferguson's added: "Her life has changed enormously since her last memoir nearly two decades ago – she has faced cancer twice and become a grandmother. The book would not be an attempt to clear Andrew's name, but she could never erase him from the story because he remains a central figure in her life. Any honest memoir would inevitably include him, and accounts of where the bodies are buried in the royal family." The pal added while meetings with publishers have taken place about a new autobiography from the disgraced former duchess, nothing has yet been written or agreed.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson previously released two books.

Ferguson previously published her first memoir, My Story, in 1996 – a candid account of her years inside the royal family and the breakdown of her marriage to Andrew, followed by Finding Sarah in 2011, which focused on debt and personal struggle. Sources say any new project would inevitably revisit the Yorks' long-running controversies, including their links to Epstein, while reframing Ferguson's role. Her other memoir-esque book, What I Know Now: Simple Lessons Learned the Hard Way, was less sensational, as it was simply a collection of reflections on personal growth derived from Ferguson's many public and private struggles. Another source said the motivation for a new book and TV tell-alls is as much financial as it is reputational.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson published her first memoir, 'My Story,' in 1996.