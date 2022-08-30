Sarah Ferguson Tells All About Princess Diana: 'She Would Be Very Proud Of Her Sons'

“They weren’t able to share what went on behind Palace doors with anyone else, so for years, all they had was each other.”

Fergie and Diana were childhood pals who met through their own mothers. By the time they were teenagers, they were inseparable. “We were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15,” Fergie reveals. In fact, it was Diana who brought Fergie into the royal fray when she invited the fiery redhead to a party at Windsor Castle. Everything changed that night — Fergie and Andrew hit it off and within days they were a couple. “When Fergie married Andrew,” says the insider, “she and Diana became thick as thieves.”

At first, Diana took Fergie under her wing, helping her plan her nuptials and get acclimated to life as a duchess. “Fergie,” says the insider, “will be forever grateful to Diana for that.” Later, they connected over mother- hood. Fergie’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie were tight with cousins William and Harry. “Diana would invite Fergie to Kensington Palace with Beatrice and Eugenie for play dates with William and Harry, or Diana and the kids would go up to Sunningham Park,” says the insider. “Family meant everything."