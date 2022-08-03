Brothers at odds. As the premiere of HBO's bombshell new documentary The Princess approaches, marking the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death on August 13, Prince Harry and Prince William are said to be "split" in their opinions on certain footage the network decided to use.

Director Ed Perkins pored through thousands of hours of footage of the beloved royal prior to her tragic passing, but among the scenes used is a particular interview with BBC reporter Martin Bashir, who was rumored to have allegedly tricked Diana into doing the sit-down.