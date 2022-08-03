A Royal DividePrince Harry & Prince William 'Split' On Opinions Over Controversial Princess Diana Documentary
Brothers at odds. As the premiere of HBO's bombshell new documentary The Princess approaches, marking the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death on August 13, Prince Harry and Prince William are said to be "split" in their opinions on certain footage the network decided to use.
Director Ed Perkins pored through thousands of hours of footage of the beloved royal prior to her tragic passing, but among the scenes used is a particular interview with BBC reporter Martin Bashir, who was rumored to have allegedly tricked Diana into doing the sit-down.
"William and Harry are united in their distaste for the BBC and Bashir’s ethics regarding the interview. But they do have differing opinions," a palace insider spilled.
William reportedly holds the view that the interview should never be seen by anybody ever again, due to the controversy around the way that it happened — but Harry doesn't agree.
"Harry has more condemnation for the media in this case, rather than the actual interview, and is said to not want the footage erased from history," the insider continued. "This is something that came together in the wrong way, but in the end it is still part of Diana’s story."
The sources added that they believed the network did not request permission to use the footage from either of the brothers before putting together the upcoming documentary.
Following the famed chat, Harry and William made a joint statement condemning Bashir and the interview itself.
"The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others," the Duke of Cambridge claimed at the time.
Added Harry, "Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."
However, Bashir previously claimed everything was on the up-and-up when it came to the shunned sit-down.
"I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did," Bashir confessed. “Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents … My family and I loved her.”
Page Six was first to report. The Times originally reported Bashir's response.