Home > Royals > Princess Diana ROYALS Princess Diana Would Be 'Absolutely Devastated' Prince Harry 'Left William on His Own' Source: MEGA Princess Diana hoped Prince Harry and Prince William would remain close as they aged.

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship unraveled after the release of Spare, but Princess Diana would be disappointed in her sons' rift.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry struggled with growing up as Prince William's 'spare.'

"She was determined to show them that not everybody lived in palaces, and not everybody was born with a silver spoon in their mouth," royal commentator Phil Dampier told an outlet. "Diana let them sleep rough overnight when they were younger, to show them what it was actually like." "It's been seen by some as an olive branch to Harry because he's mentioned him for the first time in six years in this documentary," Dampier added. "I don't see it that myself. I think the rift between them is still as wide as ever, unfortunately."

Source: MEGA Princess Diana passed away in 1997.

Harry complained about William in his explosive memoir, Spare, and the project painted the future king as violent. Despite the tension between them, William briefly mentioned his brother in his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. "They both could have done so much good for something which she was very anxious for them to do and so I'm sure she'd be absolutely devastated," Dampier added. "It's just a rather sad indication of the fact that something which they could have worked together on, and something which they both experienced at a young age, they're no longer doing," Dampier continued. "It's just left William on his own, and Harry's not joining in, so I don't see this as an olive branch."

Source: MEGA Experts believe Prince William placed a 'ban' on Prince Harry's royal return.

OK! previously reported William and Kate Middleton publicly acknowledged Harry's 40th birthday in September, but royal experts don't think the gesture ended their rivalry. "Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father." "[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.

Harry and Meghan are based in California, but the royal family is expected to prioritize their lives in the U.K. without them. "The royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a distance," Schofield explained. "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan." "I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis," she continued.

Source: MEGA Prince William is expected to prioritize King Charles' health.

As King Charles continues to battle cancer, the Windsors will continue to prioritize their peace. "The core royal family are still very much focused on the health of the king and Princess of Wales," Schofield said. "We are hearing positive news from both Catherine and the king, but there is still concern that things could take a turn for the worse and Prince William’s family is thrust into much bigger responsibilities."