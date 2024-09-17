Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Are Not Welcome Back' to the Royal Family Despite Their Recent Olive Branch
The royal family chose to publicly acknowledge Prince Harry's 40th birthday, but the olive branch doesn't mean their feud is over.
According to experts, the Windsors aren't willing to let the Duke of Sussex rejoin The Firm after publicly throwing them under the bus.
"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."
"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.
Kate Middleton recently revealed she is "cancer-free," but King Charles is still battling the condition.
"The royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a distance," Schofield explained. "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan."
"I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis," she continued.
When the Sussexes first moved to Canada, they claimed they were creating a "progressive new role" within the institution, but the couple was ultimately left on the outskirts of the monarchy.
"We know they did want a half-in, half-out life, and Queen Elizabeth II denied them that opportunity," Schofield noted. "Now you’ve seen them create it for themselves with their faux royal tours."
"They want the royal family to know that they don’t need them or their permission when they conduct trips like to Colombia," she added.
In recent years, the royals have avoided celebrating non-working royals' natal days.
"After Megxit and Prince Andrew’s scandal, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace revised their social media protocol," Schofield explained. "We were only made privy to this after the first year that the family didn’t wish Harry and Meghan a happy birthday online, and it was deemed a ‘snub.’"
"To avoid the drama of bringing up the chaos that surrounds some of the more well-known non-working royals, the new protocol dictates that the royal family will acknowledge the birthdays of non-working royals only on milestone birthdays," she continued. "Translation — birthdays that end in zero. This saves the family from having to re-live the Megxit and Jeffrey Epstein headlines at the same time every year."
Shortly after Kate updated fans on being in remission, William admitted his wife has a "long way to go" on her health journey.
"The core royal family are still very much focused on the health of the king and Princess of Wales," Schofield said. "We are hearing positive news from both Catherine and the king, but there is still concern that things could take a turn for the worse and Prince William’s family is thrust into much bigger responsibilities."
Schofield spoke to Fox News Digital.