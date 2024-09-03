Prince Harry Becoming a 'Part-Time' Royal Would 'Disobey' Queen Elizabeth's Wishes

However, Harry hasn't participated in balcony appearances and has been excluded from royal gatherings in recent years.

"He's offered to do a little light royal work, zero publicity of course, zero balcony appearances. How likely is that? There would be a piranha fish fest going on the moment he set foot on our shores," Aston continued.

"At the back of all this lies the undeniable fact that Brand Sussex, the Great American Dream, has somewhat lost its way," the television personality added. "The proof of any pudding is in the eating, and there must be a very sad, sour taste in the mouths of both Sussexes."