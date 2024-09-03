Prince Harry Becoming a 'Part-Time' Royal Would 'Disobey' Queen Elizabeth's Wishes
Prince Harry is embracing his new life in California, but a source claimed the Duke of Sussex hasn't given up on the possibility of returning to the royal fold one day.
According to a source, the prince is "turning away from Hollywood publicists" and "seeking counsel from his old friends and associates."
"He's clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working,'" the source added.
When the Sussexes first stepped down from their role, they claimed they were carving out a "progressive new role within this institution." However, their move to North America resulted in them being pushed out of the monarchy altogether.
Royal commentator Caroline Aston shared that the veteran becoming a "part-time" royal would be him "disobeying" Queen Elizabeth, as the monarch didn't believe people could be "half in, half out."
However, Harry hasn't participated in balcony appearances and has been excluded from royal gatherings in recent years.
"He's offered to do a little light royal work, zero publicity of course, zero balcony appearances. How likely is that? There would be a piranha fish fest going on the moment he set foot on our shores," Aston continued.
"At the back of all this lies the undeniable fact that Brand Sussex, the Great American Dream, has somewhat lost its way," the television personality added. "The proof of any pudding is in the eating, and there must be a very sad, sour taste in the mouths of both Sussexes."
In February, Harry rushed to London to visit his father, King Charles, after he was diagnosed with cancer, and the king's health challenges led many royal watchers to wonder if Harry would take on engagements again.
"Let's look at it from the King's viewpoint, he's still undergoing cancer treatment," Aston shared. "He's 76 in November. He has loose ends in his life which anybody faced with a diagnosis like his might just want to tighten up a little bit."
"And we know he's been consulting spiritual advisors about the nature of forgiveness," she added. "So that could be some motivation on his side."
After leaving the monarchy, the Sussexes began to pursue careers in the entertainment industry, and they're expanding Archewell's reach through various international opportunities.
Despite Aston's analysis, a separate source told The Telegraph that Harry has "no interest" in returning to royal duties, as he has an "amazing" life in California.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes gushed over their new normal in California while in Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Sources spoke to Daily Mail.