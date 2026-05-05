Princess Eugenie Celebrates Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday Amid Disgraced Dad Andrew's Royal Exile

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Princess Eugenie recently took to social media to commemorate her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 40th birthday. The celebration comes at a tumultuous time for the royal family, particularly in light of her father, former Prince Andrew’s, ongoing scandal linked to Jeffrey Epstein. “Happy 40th my love,” Eugenie posted on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a candid photo of Brooksbank relaxing on a beach.

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Family Moments Highlight Private Royal Life

Source: @princesseugenie/INSTAGRAM She shared a beach photo of her husband.

The picture captures a moment of joy as the couple shares two sons together, August Philip and Ernest George. In another photo, Brooksbank is seen playing with one of their children, offering a glimpse into their family life.

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Source: @princesseugenie/INSTAGRAM Jack Brooksbank was seen playing with their child.

In a reflective moment, Eugenie also shared a throwback picture featuring Brooksbank wearing a sombrero, emphasizing their long-standing relationship. “Here’s to another 16… xx,” she wrote over the image, underscoring their commitment to each other.

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Prince Andrew Scandal Continues to Loom

Source: MEGA The celebration unfolded amid scrutiny over Prince Andrew’s controversies.

The royal celebration occurs as the family deals with serious allegations against Andrew. He faces accusations from Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, who claims he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. Following these allegations, King Charles has taken steps to strip Andrew of his royal titles. “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,” a royal statement indicated. This situation has caused a strain on Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, who are reportedly receiving support from their spouses. An insider reveals, “Eugenie’s husband and Beatrice’s husband are standing by them and doing everything they can to distract the girls from the situation.”

Royal Family Faces Ongoing Public Scrutiny

Source: @princesseugenie/INSTAGRAM A throwback image highlighted the couple’s relationship milestone.