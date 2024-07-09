Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice 'Haven't Communicated' With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'for Quite a While'
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice remained close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after "Megxit," but things seemingly changed as the royal family deals with ongoing health crises.
“Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family,” a source told an outlet.
“They haven’t communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while now,” the insider claimed about the Princesses of York. “They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”
After King Charles and Kate Middleton announced they have cancer, Eugenie and Beatrice began attending additional royal engagements.
According to the source, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank “are very careful about what they say to friends because they don’t want to be seen as bad-mouthing Harry or Meghan.”
The source later alleged that “there’s still a friendship there, but it’s not like the close family bond they had before Harry moved to America.”
Despite the insider's assertion, royal author Tom Quinn alluded to the York sisters understanding the Duke of Sussex's perspective the most.
“They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family,” Quinn said. “The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset — Kate herself — is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer.”
- Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle 'Changed Prince William's Relationship With Beatrice and Eugenie' After Rumored Rift
- Meghan Markle Wants to Get Away to a 'Remote Island' With Prince Harry and Their Kids to 'Have Fun as a Family Without Any Outside Pressure'
- Sarah Ferguson Begs Agent 'to Get Me on' 'Bridgerton' After Years of Turning Down Reality Television Opportunities
OK! previously reported a source revealed the Yorks' behavior after Kate's diagnosis "changed Prince William's relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie."
The source shared that Eugenie and Beatrice are "very willing to step up and do more at this current time to help."
"They're very fond of their cousin and their uncle, and they want to do everything they can to support them," they noted. "And they believe in the institution they grew up in."
Beatrice, Eugenie and other non-working royals have taken on additional duties as the monarchy grapples with Kate's medical leave and reduced workload.
"Bea and Eugenie can't imagine what William is going through right now, and it was an honor for them to give him some support," a source told an outlet. "The York sisters were determined not to let him down."
The source shared Eugenie was "overjoyed" about being removed from the royal "blacklist" due to their friendship with the Duke of Sussex.
"But that was last year and she's worked hard to prove her commitment to the royals," the insider continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Eugenie works full-time as an art director, but she publicly aligned herself with the Windsors in an Instagram post.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," she penned.
Source spoke to the Daily Express.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.