Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle 'Changed Prince William's Relationship With Beatrice and Eugenie' After Rumored Rift
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's commitment to the royal family has been on full display amid health crises, and insiders think their behavior brought them closer to Prince William.
According to an insider, the Princesses of York's behavior amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle "changed Prince William's relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie."
The source claimed the sisters are "very willing to step up and do more at this current time to help."
As Kate and King Charles focus on their health, several non-working royals are assisting The Crown in the meantime.
"They're very fond of their cousin and their uncle, and they want to do everything they can to support them," they noted. "And they believe in the institution they grew up in."
OK! previously reported Beatrice and Eugenie skipped Prince Harry's Invictus Games celebration in May.
"Bea and Eugenie can't imagine what William is going through right now, and it was an honor for them to give him some support," a source told an outlet. "The York sisters were determined not to let him down."
The source revealed that Eugenie was "overjoyed" about being removed from the Windsor's "blacklist" due to her ties to the Duke of Sussex.
"But that was last year and she's worked hard to prove her commitment to the royals," the insider continued.
- Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Wants a 'Carefree' Summer With Her Children After a 'Difficult Few Months'
- Meghan Markle 'Wants to Make Peace' With Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton: 'She Doesn’t Want Any Bad Blood Between Them'
- Too Much for Pa: Prince Harry to Release Sequel to Controversial Memoir 'Spare' After King Charles' Death
The insider later hinted at Eugenie avoiding the royal rift while spending time on the West Coast.
"She didn't reach out to Harry when she was in L.A. in February. This confirmed his worst fears that his last line to his family was over," they added.
As Kate takes on a reduced workload, the Yorks and other royals are taking on public duties.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie wrote in an Instagram caption after attending the Buckingham Palace garden party with Zara and Mike Tindall.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Royal correspondent Cameron Walker was proud of the millennial royals for prioritizing Kate and Charles.
“Yeah, it was quite a nice surprise," Walker told GB News. “Prince William does want to see his cousins take on a bit more of an informal role when it comes to engagements."
“The idea of a slimmed-down monarchy might start to be a thing of the past," Walker continued. “It is a case of Prince William taking after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and rallying around his cousins like Queen Elizabeth did and asking them to help out as and when, so watch this space."
Although the Yorks and Tindalls are attending more events, Walker doesn't think it means they will quit their day jobs.
“I suspect we may see Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Peter Philips out and about and doing more engagements for the royal family in an informal capacity," the commentator added. “But I must stress that does not mean becoming working royals.”
Sources spoke to The Telegraph.