or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Princess Eugenie Visiting Prince Harry in California for New Year's Would Be an 'Ideal Compromise' Amid Royal Family Rift

princess eugenie visiting prince harry california new years compromise
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Prince Harry invited Princess Eugenie to California for the holiday season.

By:

Dec. 16 2024, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Princess Eugenie is getting ready to celebrate the holidays, but will the Princess of York spend the season with the royal family or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Article continues below advertisement
princess eugenie visiting prince harry california new years compromise
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice often attend royal family gatherings despite not being working members of the family.

Article continues below advertisement

“This is a tricky situation for Eugenie," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet after a source claimed the princess was invited to spend the season at Sandringham and Harry's California mansion.

"It would be pretty bad form to refuse an invitation to Sandringham, and I imagine she would want to be with her mom and dad, after a difficult year for them as well," Bond noted, referring to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement
princess eugenie visiting prince harry california new years compromise
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are still friends despite the duke's public feud with Prince William.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's relationship with King Charles and Prince William was impacted by the release of his memoir, Spare, but Eugenie continues to be friends with the controversial royal.

“But I think she values her relationship with Harry and Meghan too," Bond noted.

"So a New Year’s visit would be an ideal compromise…and would keep a link between Harry and his U.K. family, which has to be a good thing all around," the commentator suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported insiders believe Eugenie is torn between ending the year with her American-based cousin or Charles and William.

“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays," a source told an outlet. “It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.”

“It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins," the insider continued. “The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Year’s time for everyone to come together at some point.”

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
princess eugenie visiting prince harry california new years compromise
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry stepped down from his royal role in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, the Sussexes weren't asked to travel to Sandringham for royal festivities.

"Relations between Harry and his family are not sufficiently close for an invitation to be sent," a source admitted.

"It’s very sad that things are that bad. We know that Harry wants to mend fences, but there is an awfully long way to go,” they added.

Article continues below advertisement

2024 was a challenging year for the royals due to Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles, leading to the family's rift with Harry to be put aside for now.

"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."

"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."

Article continues below advertisement
princess eugenie visiting prince harry california new years compromise
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry continues to live on the outskirts of the monarchy after publicly attacking it.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven't traveled to the U.K. to visit Charles since 2022, but Seward believes the youngsters will eventually spend time with their grandfather.

"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward added.

"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"

Bond spoke to OK! U.K.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.