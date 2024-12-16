Princess Eugenie Visiting Prince Harry in California for New Year's Would Be an 'Ideal Compromise' Amid Royal Family Rift
Princess Eugenie is getting ready to celebrate the holidays, but will the Princess of York spend the season with the royal family or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
“This is a tricky situation for Eugenie," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet after a source claimed the princess was invited to spend the season at Sandringham and Harry's California mansion.
"It would be pretty bad form to refuse an invitation to Sandringham, and I imagine she would want to be with her mom and dad, after a difficult year for them as well," Bond noted, referring to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Harry's relationship with King Charles and Prince William was impacted by the release of his memoir, Spare, but Eugenie continues to be friends with the controversial royal.
“But I think she values her relationship with Harry and Meghan too," Bond noted.
"So a New Year’s visit would be an ideal compromise…and would keep a link between Harry and his U.K. family, which has to be a good thing all around," the commentator suggested.
OK! previously reported insiders believe Eugenie is torn between ending the year with her American-based cousin or Charles and William.
“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays," a source told an outlet. “It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.”
“It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins," the insider continued. “The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Year’s time for everyone to come together at some point.”
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite Princess Eugenie to Celebrate the Holidays in California Amid Family Feud
- Prince Harry and King Charles Are 'Not Sufficiently Close' Enough to Spend Christmas Together
- King Charles 'Would Love' to Spend Christmas With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — But He's 'Deeply Nervous' About 'Conversations Being Leaked'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to reports, the Sussexes weren't asked to travel to Sandringham for royal festivities.
"Relations between Harry and his family are not sufficiently close for an invitation to be sent," a source admitted.
"It’s very sad that things are that bad. We know that Harry wants to mend fences, but there is an awfully long way to go,” they added.
2024 was a challenging year for the royals due to Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles, leading to the family's rift with Harry to be put aside for now.
"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."
"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."
Harry's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven't traveled to the U.K. to visit Charles since 2022, but Seward believes the youngsters will eventually spend time with their grandfather.
"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward added.
"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"
Bond spoke to OK! U.K.