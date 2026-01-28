or
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Are Feeling 'Emotionally Drained' by Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Humiliating' Scandals

image of prince Andrew princesses beatrice and eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly feeling drained by their father, ex-Prince Andrew, and his ongoing scandals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Andrew, 65, had his royal and military titles stripped away by King Charles III last year due to his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Will Remain as Members of The Firm

image of princesses beatrice and eugenie
Source: MEGA

The York princesses will retain their royal titles.

“The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected,” royal expert Chris Ship told The Mirror.

“Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," he went on.

For the time being, Eugenie, 35, and Beatrice, 37, will retain their rank and still be labeled as princesses of York.

image of prince Andrew and Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996.

While the two women want to stand by their father, they are still reportedly concerned about more scandals that might arise in the near future.

“They might be worried there are further damaging revelations to come," author Andrew Lownie also told The Mirror, adding the royal family "may also be bracing themselves" for more controversies.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also had her titles taken away, with the two being booted out of their longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Sarah Ferguson's Titles and Home Were Also Yanked Away by King Charles

image of prince Andrew princesses beatrice and eugenie
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson might live with Princess Eugenie in Portugal.

While the ex-Duchess of York, 66, is hurt by the situation, Lownie said: “She’s a tough nut, and she’ll be back.”

Andrew is set to move into Marsh Farm on the Firm's Norfolk estate sometime next month, however, Ferguson will not be going with him.

“She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won’t be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham estate," a source told Hello! magazine.

“She won’t be moving into Beatrice’s Cotswolds home, though,” the insider noted. “Eugenie’s home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.”

image of prince Andrew and Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have remained friends since their split.

Despite Ferguson and Andrew splitting up in 1996, they have lived at Royal Lodge together since 2008. They stayed close friends and have co-parented successfully for the sake of their daughters.

"We have a great love, a great respect, a great understanding. He's an extraordinary human being. He does an enormous amount for this country, for Great Britain, and he really does have a hard time in the press too," the children's book author told 60 Minutes in 2011 of their everlasting friendship.

"We've supported each other in lots of different angles, and we're always there for each other," she noted.

