Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Are Feeling 'Emotionally Drained' by Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Humiliating' Scandals

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Will Remain as Members of The Firm

Source: MEGA The York princesses will retain their royal titles.

“The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected,” royal expert Chris Ship told The Mirror. “Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," he went on. For the time being, Eugenie, 35, and Beatrice, 37, will retain their rank and still be labeled as princesses of York.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996.

While the two women want to stand by their father, they are still reportedly concerned about more scandals that might arise in the near future. “They might be worried there are further damaging revelations to come," author Andrew Lownie also told The Mirror, adding the royal family "may also be bracing themselves" for more controversies. Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also had her titles taken away, with the two being booted out of their longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Sarah Ferguson's Titles and Home Were Also Yanked Away by King Charles

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson might live with Princess Eugenie in Portugal.

While the ex-Duchess of York, 66, is hurt by the situation, Lownie said: “She’s a tough nut, and she’ll be back.” Andrew is set to move into Marsh Farm on the Firm's Norfolk estate sometime next month, however, Ferguson will not be going with him. “She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won’t be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham estate," a source told Hello! magazine. “She won’t be moving into Beatrice’s Cotswolds home, though,” the insider noted. “Eugenie’s home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.”

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have remained friends since their split.