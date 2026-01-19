Ex-Prince Andrew Allowed Royal Lodge to 'Deteriorate' After 'Neglecting' Windsor Home for 20 Years

Article continues below advertisement

The man formally known as Prince Andrew has reportedly not paid enough attention to his longtime home, Royal Lodge. The 65-year-old ex-royal was evicted from the Windsor home by his brother, King Charles, last year amid his ties to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Hasn't Taken Very Good Care of Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA King Charles evicted his brother from Royal Lodge last year.

Andrew has allegedly “neglected" the Lodge in the 22 years that he's lived there. According to a RadarOnline source, the ex-Duke of York “allowed” his residence to go “unchecked” for over two decades. “The understanding was always that Andrew’s occupancy of the Lodge would be an actively managed arrangement," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York will be moving into the Sandringham Estate.

“Not a case of leaving a valuable historic property to look after itself," they went on. “Regular inspections are a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance.” “So the fact that none took place for over 20 years is highly unusual," and it also allegedly "raises serious questions about how oversight was allowed to lapse," the insider claimed. The “deteriorated” condition of the 30-room mansion "inevitably prompts concern about whether deeper, less visible areas of the property have been neglected as well.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Has Lived With Andrew Since 2008

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew have cohabitated at Royal Lodge since 2008.

“Letting it go unchecked for years points to a systemic lapse in how responsibility and oversight were enforced,” the source stated. Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, since 2008. He moved into the residence in 2004 after signing a 75-year lease following the death of the Queen Mother in 2002. The lease noted that Andrew was required to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and, where necessary, rebuild" the house. The disgraced prince will be moving to the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk sometime next month. The "shoebox-sized" home is modest in comparison to Royal Lodge's lavish size and amenities.

The U.K. Government Has Never Inspected the Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has the option to move in with one of her daughters.