EXCLUSIVE Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Facing Furious Fresh Calls to Have Them Stripped of Royal Titles

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing renewed and increasingly angry calls to lose their royal titles, as critics warn allowing them to keep their HRH status risks dragging the monarchy into further scandal at a moment of acute vulnerability. OK! can reveal the fresh pressure follows the dramatic fall of their father, the former Prince Andrew, 65, who was stripped last year of his royal titles and his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park over what Buckingham Palace described as "serious lapses of judgment" linked to his friendship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 at age 66 from an apparent suicide. Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, also lost her duchess title due to her links to the serial abuser.

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing fresh calls of losing their royal titles following their dad's scandals.

Their daughters, however, have retained their princess titles, prompting ongoing questions about consistency and credibility as The Firm grapples with trying to maintain its reputation as it heads into 2026. The debate has intensified after Beatrice's most recent public appearance before her father's removal from royal life. She attended a business conference in Saudi Arabia at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh – a hotel that became infamous after the Saudi regime used it during its 2017 crackdown on dissent, when royals, tycoons, and officials were detained and allegedly mistreated. Critics argue the setting, and 37-year-old Beatrice's role hosting investors there, underscored the risks of combining royal status with private commercial interests.

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice attended a business conference in Saudi Arabia at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh.

One royal expert said images of Beatrice at the event should serve as a warning to the palace. She said rescinding her and her sister's titles "would ultimately be the most compassionate option for the sisters themselves, while also serving as a necessary step to protect the future and stability of the monarchy."

They added: "Beatrice's visit to Saudi Arabia underlines how holding on to HRH status will only lead to relentless scrutiny, emotional distress, and the real possibility of public disgrace." In a modern Britain, it is simply no longer realistic to combine royal roles with lucrative private business dealings, particularly when those ventures involve authoritarian governments." The source also drew parallels between Beatrice's visit and her shamed father Andrew's past.

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice's visit to Saudia Arabia could lead to relentless scrutiny, a source said.

During Andrew's tenure as the U.K.'s trade envoy in the 2000s, he was accused of promoting the interests of wealthy associates, including those of financier David Rowland, while reportedly running up around $5.4 million in taxpayer-funded flights and accommodation. "Beatrice should have learned from what happened to her parents that it is impossible to move seamlessly between elite financial circles one day and act as a representative of the royal family the next," the expert said, adding the monarchy is now facing an "existential crisis." The source went further, warning public patience is already wearing thin with seeing more minor royals enjoy lives of luxury. While Beatrice and Eugenie have pursued independent careers as businesswomen and are not working royals, critics say their titles still confer prestige that reflects on the crown.

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have independent careers.