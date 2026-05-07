Priscilla Presley 'Could Not Wait' to Get Kicked Off 'DWTS' as She Shades Pro Partner for Putting Boyfriend Before Competition

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley isn't looking back at her time on Dancing With the Stars fondly. “I could not wait to get kicked off that show,” Presley, 80, said of her time on Season 6, which aired in 2008, during a speaking engagement in Las Vegas, per a news outlet. “I was so nervous because … my partner, who I liked very much, was in a new relationship with another guy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley Was 'Frustrated' by Louis van Amstel

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley was partnered with Louis van Amstel for Season 6 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Presley competed alongside professional dancer Louis van Amstel, and the pair placed eighth in the competition. The Naked Gun actress claimed they only practiced three hours a day, while other teams reportedly trained twice as long. “He was in a new relationship, and he wanted to get back home early,” she explained. “He had a date, and he wanted to get this and that, and I was a little bit frustrated because he put that before us. I felt we could have done a lot better.”

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley Called the Experience 'Nerve-Wracking'

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley said that she and Louis van Amstel practiced for three hours per day, compared to other couples practicing six.

Though the couple fell short on the ABC show, Presley told the audience that she gave her best effort on the dance floor. “I like challenges,” she said. “I didn’t know how to dance that well. I mean, I did like dancing, but I thought, ‘You know what, I’m gonna go in for it and do it, and I think it’ll be fun.’ Yeah, still nerve-wracking.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Louis van Amstel Left 'DWTS' After Season 31

Source: MEGA Louis van Amstel never won the Mirrorball Trophy during his 'Dancing With the Stars' run.

Van Amstel, 53, competed on 11 seasons of Dancing With the Stars but never took home the Mirrorball Trophy. He most recently returned for Season 31 in 2022 and has since teased another comeback to the ballroom. “There was a side of me that said, ‘Hey, I might be OG but I ain’t done,'” the dancer said in a November 2025 video clip after appearing on the shows 20th anniversary special. “I want back in, I ain’t done. So if I would ever be asked back to be on the show, season 35, I’d say yes in a heartbeat.”

Louis van Amstel Called Priscilla Presley a 'Quality Woman'

Source: MEGA Louis van Amstel praised Priscilla Presley during a November 2025 interview.