Priscilla Presley Shares Rare Photo of Granddaughters Harper and Finley to Celebrate Their 18th Birthday
Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley gave a rare glimpse of her granddaughters as they celebrated their 18th birthdays.
"Happy birthday Harper & Finley," Presley, 81, captioned a photo shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 7.
Priscilla Presley Marked Her Granddaughter's 18th Birthday
In the photo, the twins, daughters of Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood, were dressed in all black as they posed in front of a beach backdrop.
Fans flooded the post's comment section, pointing out their uncanny resemblance to their late mother and grandmother.
Fans Pointed Out Harper and Finley's Resemblance to Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley
"I can't believe how much Harper favors you and how Finley looks like Lisa and a younger Elvis. Happy birthday x 2!" one fan wrote, while a second follower said, "Now that is definitely strong Presley DNA—down to the 4th generation. Elvis would be in awe of his granddaughter’s."
"Wow! I haven't really seen them 'grown up,'" a third user wrote. "But they look like Priscilla and Lisa Marie!"
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Priscilla Presley Maintains Strong Bond With Lisa Marie Presley's Twins
Priscilla has remained close to her granddaughters following Lisa Marie's death. Lisa Marie was also a mother to Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.
After the singer passed away at age 54 in January 2023 following complications stemming from bariatric surgery, Michael, 65, became the sole parent of the then-15-year-old girls. Though Lisa and Michael — who were married from 2006 to 2021 — had a messy end to their relationship, the guitarist put the animosity aside after her death.
Despite the sudden change, insiders at the time hinted that the girls were adjusting well to the new dynamic.
"[The girls] are very sensible, smart girls who mostly keep out of the spotlight. They’re in high school and focused on their studies," the insider explained. "They are getting lots of attention from the family, talk about Lisa Marie a lot to keep her memory alive and visit Graceland often. Lisa Marie loved Graceland and it’s just as she left it, which is comforting to the girls."
Priscilla Presley Said Lisa Marie Presley's Death 'Separated' the Family
Priscilla opened up about how Lisa Marie's death affected their family in a rare statement while at a speaking engagement with her son, Navarone Garibaldi.
"It’s kind of separated us in a way because, you know, we would get together and have meals and, of course, you know, have family,” she told the audience. "[The] girls are 18 now, the twins. So they have their boyfriends and, you know, do their thing. It’s been, even though we’re close — what?"