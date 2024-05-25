Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Are 'Very Sensible, Smart Girls Who Mostly Keep Out of the Spotlight': 'Focused on Their Studies'

According to the source, the teens "are very sensible, smart girls who mostly keep out of the spotlight. They’re in high school and focused on their studies."

Aside from Michael, 63, they have their older half-sister, Riley Keough, 34, and their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, 78, to rely on.

"They are getting lots of attention from the family, talk about Lisa Marie a lot to keep her memory alive and visit Graceland often," the source spilled. "Lisa Marie loved Graceland and it’s just as she left it, which is comforting to the girls."