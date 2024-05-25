OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > lisa marie presley
OK LogoNEWS

Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Are 'Very Sensible, Smart Girls Who Mostly Keep Out of the Spotlight': 'Focused on Their Studies'

lisa marie presleys twins sensible smart girls avoid spotlight
Source: mega
By:

May 25 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Lisa Marie Presley's loved ones are in a good place more than a year after the star's unexpected death.

When the singer died at age 54 in January 2023, her ex-husband Michael Lockwood became the sole parent of their 15-year-old twins, Finely and Harper Lockwood — and though it was a sudden change, an insider claimed the girls are doing great.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presleys twins sensible smart girls avoid spotlight
Source: mega

Lisa Marie Presley left behind three daughters when she died in 2023.

According to the source, the teens "are very sensible, smart girls who mostly keep out of the spotlight. They’re in high school and focused on their studies."

Aside from Michael, 63, they have their older half-sister, Riley Keough, 34, and their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, 78, to rely on.

"They are getting lots of attention from the family, talk about Lisa Marie a lot to keep her memory alive and visit Graceland often," the source spilled. "Lisa Marie loved Graceland and it’s just as she left it, which is comforting to the girls."

Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presleys twins sensible smart girls avoid spotlight
Source: mega

Michael Lockwood and Lisa Marie Presley split in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Lisa and her estranged husband — who were married from 2006 to 2021 — had a nasty breakup and custody battle, Michael put the animosity aside after her death, which was caused by a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery.

It's unclear if the students will have any involvement in the Riley's goal to finish and publish a memoir Lisa Marie was writing prior to her passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
lisa marie presley
Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presleys twins sensible smart girls avoid spotlight
Source: mega

Michael Lockwood is now the sole guardian of his and Lisa's twins, Finely and Harper.

Article continues below advertisement

"She'd been working on it for, I want to say three or four years, and it’s just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," the mom-of-one told a reporter at the Emmy Awards in January. "It’s very bittersweet and I am happy to do that for her. I feel honored to be able to help."

Riley noted the process of reading her mom's original drafts was "extremely emotional and also very therapeutic."

"It makes me feel very close to her," the Daisy Jones and the Six star gushed. "So it’s kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult but also really special."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presleys twins sensible smart girls avoid spotlight
Source: mega

The late singer was Elvis Presley's only child.

The actress — whose father is Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough, 59 — first announced the project in early January via social media.

"I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her. Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse," Riley revealed, informing fans they can currently preorder the tome.

Star reported the update on Finley and Harper.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.