Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Are 'Very Sensible, Smart Girls Who Mostly Keep Out of the Spotlight': 'Focused on Their Studies'
Lisa Marie Presley's loved ones are in a good place more than a year after the star's unexpected death.
When the singer died at age 54 in January 2023, her ex-husband Michael Lockwood became the sole parent of their 15-year-old twins, Finely and Harper Lockwood — and though it was a sudden change, an insider claimed the girls are doing great.
According to the source, the teens "are very sensible, smart girls who mostly keep out of the spotlight. They’re in high school and focused on their studies."
Aside from Michael, 63, they have their older half-sister, Riley Keough, 34, and their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, 78, to rely on.
"They are getting lots of attention from the family, talk about Lisa Marie a lot to keep her memory alive and visit Graceland often," the source spilled. "Lisa Marie loved Graceland and it’s just as she left it, which is comforting to the girls."
Though Lisa and her estranged husband — who were married from 2006 to 2021 — had a nasty breakup and custody battle, Michael put the animosity aside after her death, which was caused by a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery.
It's unclear if the students will have any involvement in the Riley's goal to finish and publish a memoir Lisa Marie was writing prior to her passing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Graceland Feud Explodes: Judge Stops Sale of Elvis Presley's Home as Riley Keough Fights 'Fraudulent' Foreclosure
- Riley Keough Fights Back 'Fraudulent' Sale of Graceland as Lisa Marie's Daughter Remains in Danger of Losing Family's Famed Estate
- 'I Think Every Family Has Sibling Rivalry': Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garcia Admits Their Relationship Had 'Struggles'
"She'd been working on it for, I want to say three or four years, and it’s just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," the mom-of-one told a reporter at the Emmy Awards in January. "It’s very bittersweet and I am happy to do that for her. I feel honored to be able to help."
Riley noted the process of reading her mom's original drafts was "extremely emotional and also very therapeutic."
"It makes me feel very close to her," the Daisy Jones and the Six star gushed. "So it’s kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult but also really special."
The actress — whose father is Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough, 59 — first announced the project in early January via social media.
"I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her. Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse," Riley revealed, informing fans they can currently preorder the tome.
Star reported the update on Finley and Harper.