or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > lisa marie presley
OK LogoNEWS

Lisa Marie Presley Admits She 'Trapped' Ex-Husband Danny Keough by Getting Pregnant After an Abortion: 'I Planned and Plotted'

lisa marie presley admits trapped ex husband danny keough get pregnant abortion
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley said she 'trapped' ex-husband Danny Keough by getting pregnant after an abortion.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In a deeply personal revelation, Lisa Marie Presley confessed in her book that she had a complex emotional journey involving an abortion and a subsequent pregnancy with her first husband, Danny Keough, 59.

Article continues below advertisement

The memoir, which was completed by her daughter Riley Keough, 35, after her passing in January 2023, sheds light on some of the most difficult decisions of her life.

danny keough lisa marie presley
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley referred to having abortion as the 'stupidest thing' she had ever done.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her abortion, Lisa described it as the “stupidest thing” she has ever done. Driven by guilt and a desire to make amends, she admitted that she "planned and plotted" to get pregnant again, regardless of the consequences.

In a moment of raw honesty, Lisa noted that she “trapped” Danny with the pregnancy, though she claimed it wasn’t her original intention.

“I didn’t care if he wanted to be a part of it or not,” Lisa wrote, explaining her determination to have another child.

Article continues below advertisement
danny keough lisa marie presley
Source: MEGA

Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley share two children — Riley and Benjamin.

Article continues below advertisement

She revealed that she even spoke to the unborn child she had lost, saying, “I’m so sorry, I can’t believe I f-------- did that. Please forgive me and stay with me until I get pregnant again."

Two weeks later, Lisa discovered she was expecting Riley, who was born in May 1989.

Their family grew three years later with the birth of their son, Benjamin Keough, who tragically died by suicide in 2020.

MORE ON:
lisa marie presley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presley gave birth to benjamin keough
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley kept her son's dead body at their house for two months.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with CBS Mornings on October 8, Riley recounted a heart-wrenching conversation she had with her mom about her late son.

“She said she didn’t want to go on … did not want to continue to live,” Riley expressed, encouraging her mother to stay alive for her and her sisters, Finley and Harper — both 16.

Article continues below advertisement
cbs mornings interview riley keough
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Oprah Winfrey and Riley Keough talked about the memoir 'From Here to the Great Unknown' on CBS Mornings.

Article continues below advertisement

Riley then revealed that her mother kept Benjamin’s body in their house for nearly two months.

"On paper, I could see how this sounds completely insane and absurd," Riley explained. However, she emphasized that her mother was simply being herself, not a “crazy lady,” but rather someone who was mourning her son.

Article continues below advertisement
ben keough riley keough
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her life to motherhood as it was 'the thing she loved most.'

Oprah Winfrey, 70, who discussed the memoir with Riley, praised Lisa’s unwavering dedication to motherhood.

“That's the thing she loved most about her life,” Oprah remarked.

The host added that From Here to the Great Unknown, offers an “aperture” to the “big life” of the Presley family that “we did not know of.”

The memoir delves not only into Lisa’s struggles with grief but also her childhood with Elvis Presley and how she came to terms with his death.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.