Lisa Marie Presley Admits She 'Trapped' Ex-Husband Danny Keough by Getting Pregnant After an Abortion: 'I Planned and Plotted'

Reflecting on her abortion, Lisa described it as the “stupidest thing” she has ever done. Driven by guilt and a desire to make amends, she admitted that she "planned and plotted" to get pregnant again, regardless of the consequences.

In a moment of raw honesty, Lisa noted that she “trapped” Danny with the pregnancy, though she claimed it wasn’t her original intention.

“I didn’t care if he wanted to be a part of it or not,” Lisa wrote, explaining her determination to have another child.