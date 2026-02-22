or
True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
Nancy Guthrie Was Abducted in a 'Money-Making' Scheme by Mexican Drug Cartel, Private Investigator Claims

image of Nancy guthrie and inset of bill Garcia
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram/Bill Garcia/Linkedin

Private investigator Bill Garcia believes Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped by a drug cartel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 22 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

A private investigator believes Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped by a drug cartel.

California-based inspector Bill Garcia recently gave his take to Border Report, saying he thinks Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was abducted in a “money-making venture by people involved with a cartel.”

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

image of Nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31.

“That particular area of Arizona is a high drug and money transporting area,” Bill explained, adding that Nancy could still be in Arizona despite his theory.

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for church.

Motives for her abduction are still unclear and no suspects have been charged three weeks after the initial kidnapping.

FBI Surveillance Footage Featured a Masked and Armed Person

image of suspect
Source: NBC

The FBI footage showed a masked and armed individual at Nancy's home.

Earlier this month, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy could have been abducted as “revenge for something,” however, it is still unknown why she was taken from her home.

The FBI also released surveillance footage showing a masked and armed individual at her home, with the officer claiming the person of interest “doesn’t appear to be very sophisticated.”

“He does things a professional would not do,” Bill also noted to Border Report. “For instance, the way he approaches the camera … why would he pick up some shrubbery as it didn’t effectively cover up the camera?”

Savannah Guthrie

A Private Investigator Believes Nancy Wasn't Brought to Mexico

image of bill Garcia
Source: Bill Garcia/Linkedin

Nancy Guthrie was abducted in a 'money-making venture by people involved with a cartel,' Bill Garcia claims.

“Just the appearance and mannerisms makes me believe it is a low-level associate,” he continued. “If Nancy did come to the front door and contacted this person, I suspect there may be some type of struggle most likely after the camera was removed."

If his theory is correct, Bill doesn't think Nancy was brought to Mexico because border control between Arizona and the Latin American country is very strict.

image of savannah and Nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

No persons of interest have been identified in Nancy Guthrie's case.

“They would have to choose a location that’s safe and where they’re less likely to be caught in the act — that’s why I suspect she would be somewhat north of Tucson in that hundred-to-130-mile area between Tucson and outside of Phoenix and Mesa Arizona,” he said.

Border Patrol officer Leon Boyer previously debunked the drug idea, telling the New York Post that if Nancy had in fact been taken south of the border, the cartels wouldn't be involved.

“[Cartels] are going to target people in Mexico. They’re not targeting people in the US. Why would they bring attention to themselves?” he wondered, noting that cartel kidnappings are more related to business plans and extortion schemes.

