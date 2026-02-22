Nancy Guthrie Was Abducted in a 'Money-Making' Scheme by Mexican Drug Cartel, Private Investigator Claims

Article continues below advertisement

A private investigator believes Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped by a drug cartel. California-based inspector Bill Garcia recently gave his take to Border Report, saying he thinks Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was abducted in a “money-making venture by people involved with a cartel.”

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31.

“That particular area of Arizona is a high drug and money transporting area,” Bill explained, adding that Nancy could still be in Arizona despite his theory. Nancy was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for church. Motives for her abduction are still unclear and no suspects have been charged three weeks after the initial kidnapping.

FBI Surveillance Footage Featured a Masked and Armed Person

Source: NBC The FBI footage showed a masked and armed individual at Nancy's home.

Earlier this month, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy could have been abducted as “revenge for something,” however, it is still unknown why she was taken from her home. The FBI also released surveillance footage showing a masked and armed individual at her home, with the officer claiming the person of interest “doesn’t appear to be very sophisticated.” “He does things a professional would not do,” Bill also noted to Border Report. “For instance, the way he approaches the camera … why would he pick up some shrubbery as it didn’t effectively cover up the camera?”

A Private Investigator Believes Nancy Wasn't Brought to Mexico

Source: Bill Garcia/Linkedin Nancy Guthrie was abducted in a 'money-making venture by people involved with a cartel,' Bill Garcia claims.

“Just the appearance and mannerisms makes me believe it is a low-level associate,” he continued. “If Nancy did come to the front door and contacted this person, I suspect there may be some type of struggle most likely after the camera was removed." If his theory is correct, Bill doesn't think Nancy was brought to Mexico because border control between Arizona and the Latin American country is very strict.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram No persons of interest have been identified in Nancy Guthrie's case.