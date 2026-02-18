Nancy Guthrie Case Explodes: FBI Contacts Mexican Authorities as Shocking New Ransom Note Emerges

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI has expanded its search for Nancy Guthrie across the border after a new ransom note for the NBC anchor's mom emerged. The FBI reportedly reached out to several Mexican federal law enforcement agencies to spread the search, but no solid leads have been reported, per a news outlet on Wednesday, February 18.

Police Believe It's Possible Nancy Guthrie Was Taken to Mexico

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 at around 9:45 p.m.

The outlet reported that the FBI believed it was a possibility that Guthrie was taken across the border, but noted it was "unlikely" that she was taken directly after her alleged kidnapping. Though Border Patrol cameras and other electronic devices haven't produced any useful information, authorities are still considering that the senior was taken against her will to Mexico.

'TMZ' Received New Ransom Letter

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram 'TMZ' received a new ransom letter on February 18.

In another update, TMZ received a new "highly sophisticated" ransom letter on February 18, which demanded a cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin. The ransom email included a crypto account number different from previous messaging while repeating the roughly $6 million demand. The FBI wanted to make it clear that making falsified ransom demands would be dealt with, with one source telling the outlet, "They will go to federal prison for a long, long time."

Authories Are 'Shaking the Trees' to Break the Case

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram No leads have emerged from efforts to identify the kidnapper’s clothing.

A law enforcement source told the outlet that agencies were "shaking the trees" to crack the case, including working to identify any distinctive details in the kidnapper's clothing, but those efforts have produced no leads. Savannah Guthrie's mom was reported missing on February 1 after friends noticed her absence during their regular church livestream. She was last seen the night before at around 9:45 p.m. after spending the evening at the home of her daughter Annie Guthrie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni. Her disappearance was soon considered a crime after "concerning evidence" was found in her Tucson, Ariz., home, which was later confirmed to be her blood splatter. Authorities also noted that the senior was "cognitive" but "limited in her mobility," pushing the theory that she was taken against her will.

FBI Released Footage of Nancy Guthrie's Possible Kidnapper

Source: FBI/X The FBI released new footage of a possible suspect nearly 10 days after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.