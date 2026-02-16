What to Know About Nancy Guthrie Case So Far: Suspects, DNA Evidence and More

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was reported missing on February 1.

The search continues for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old was last seen on the evening of January 31 when she was dropped off by her daughter Annie Guthrie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, at her home in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson, Ariz., following a family dinner. Nancy was reported missing the following day, February 1, after a church friend informed one of her children that she was not at the morning service. "The family went to the house and they spent some time looking for her themselves before they called us," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a February 2 news conference. "I'm guessing maybe they got there around 11. So they did some searching and realized, 'We need some help' and they called 911." Authorities launched a search-and-rescue mission involving airplanes, drones, helicopters and trained dogs before homicide detectives officially confirmed Nancy's home was a "crime scene." "We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we're asking the community's help," said Chris. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again."

Multiple Pieces of Evidence Point to Possible Abduction

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A homicide investigation was launched at Nancy Guthrie's home.

Since the case emerged, authorities have found several pieces of evidence amid the probe. They first found blood, which was later confirmed to be Nancy's, on the front porch. A source also told a news outlet investigators found the front door unlocked, suggesting she may have been abducted and "harmed in the process." "There's still more items that have been submitted. We just haven't got them back yet," the sheriff said on February 5. "In the meantime, we're not just sitting on our haunches waiting. We do have a number of leads coming in." Meanwhile, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said the matriarch "is bleeding from some area, either the hands or the face." "The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes is typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they're mixed with air," he added, suggesting Nancy was either "coughing up blood or dripping from the nose."

Multiple Media Outlets Confirmed Receipt of Ransom Notes

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin.

On February 3, OK! learned at least three news outlets — TMZ and CNN affiliates KGUN and KOLD — received alleged ransom letters demanding millions of dollars for Nancy's return. According to TMZ reporters Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, the message requested "a specific amount of money" in Bitcoin, but the exact sum was not disclosed. "What's interesting is there was a news conference with the sheriff, and he was asked about a ransom note. And he said we're following all leads," said Charles, noting it was unclear whether the note was legitimate. "But when you read it, they're acting as if, 'Yeah, only we would know these things. And we're serious,' and there's a dollar demand and an 'or else' in there," the reporters added. One of the ransom notes included a first deadline of February 5, 5 p.m., and a second deadline of February 9. After Savannah declared they "will pay" to secure Nancy's safe return, retired FBI special agent Jason Pack said the family actually paid the ransom amount. "[Savannah] is now waiting to hear and wants to make sure that if she has paid, then the [kidnappers] are in the process of moving her," he explained on Fox News. "People are going to be on the lookout for any new suspicious activity that could pop up, so I wouldn't read to much into her reading the note alone." TMZ received another note requesting 1 Bitcoin in return for information about the alleged kidnapper. "Time is more than relevant," the note, which included a Bitcoin wallet address, stated.

Nancy Guthrie's Family Has Released Emotional Video Messages Pleading for Her Safe Return

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie uploaded a new video on February 15.

Four days after Nancy's disappearance, Savannah — together with her siblings, Annie and Camron — pleaded for their mother's safe return. "We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her," said the Today co-anchor. "We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us." The following day, Camron shared a follow-up plea, telling "whoever is out there" holding Nancy they "want to hear from [them]." "We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward," he continued. At the time, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information that could help bring Guthrie home or hold anyone involved accountable. One week after Nancy disappeared, the siblings recorded a new video telling the abductors they would pay. "We received your message, and we understand," Savannah said in the February 7 video. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay." She posted another clip on February 9, asking the public to report anything strange to authorities. At the two-week mark of Nancy's disappearance, Savannah made another emotional appeal as she asked the kidnappers to "do the right thing." "I wanted to come on, and it's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe," she captioned a February 15 Instagram video. "I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it's never too late."

Authorities Found 'New Leads' in Ongoing Investigation

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The search for Nancy Guthrie has expanded, said the sheriff.

Suspects Detained Amid Probe

Source: NBC Ashleigh Banfield and Megyn Kelly made wild claims about Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department detained a person for questioning in the case, ABC News reported on February 10. They did not disclose the identity of the individual, but a law enforcement source clarified the person is not a member of the Guthrie family. Before the development, Ashleigh Banfield alleged Annie's husband may be a suspect in the case after an "ironclad source" shared the unverified tip. Although the sheriff dismissed the claims, Megyn Kelly backed the theory in a video posted on February 12. "The reason they are going back to Annie and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it," said the podcast host. At the same time, officers erected a white forensic tent at Nancy's home in the same spot where the masked individual was captured on surveillance footage. The tent was taken down an hour after being set up, OK! learned. Days later, NewsNation reported three suspects were detained at two scenes, with a fourth allegedly involved in Nancy's disappearance.

Authorities Found DNA Evidence on Black Glove Discovered Near Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: FBI/X A suspicious white glove was found near Nancy Guthrie's property.