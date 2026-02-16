Nancy Guthrie Investigator Shuts Down 'Burglary Gone Wrong Theory': 'This Is a Kidnapping,' Sheriff Declares

Article continues below advertisement

The local sheriff leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance rejected the growing theory that the situation is a burglary gone wrong. In a new interview, Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed nothing of value was missing from the home of Savannah Guthrie's mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Clarifies Growing Burglary Theory

Source: nbc Sheriff Chris Nanos doesn't think Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is a burglary gone wrong since no valuable items were missing from her home.

"That’s what makes me say this is a kidnapping," he explained. "The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right?" Nanos continued. "Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money? But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?"

Article continues below advertisement

Nanos (yesterday, on Day 13) told FOX he thinks he’s going to find Nancy alive pic.twitter.com/ekUGFAkb9w — Zack Peter (@zackpeter) February 14, 2026 Source: @livenowfox/tiktok Sheriff Chris Nanos doesn't have a prime suspect.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Authorities are 'stuck' when it comes to the motive.

The burglary theory spread quickly this past weekend, but he told another outlet that those allegations "did not" come from their department. "No idea and even though that is one of many possibilities, we would never speculate such a thing," he insisted. "We will let the evidence take us to motive. Nighttime residential burglaries are so ridiculously rare. Crazy rare."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Source: mega Video footage showed a man in a mask disabling Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

As OK! reported, Nancy was last seen on the night of January 31 and reported missing the next day. Authorities were able to recover video footage of a male suspect tinkering with her doorbell camera in the early morning hours of February 1, the day she was reported missing, but they have yet to identify the man in question since he was wearing a ski mask. It's unclear what kind of state Nancy, 84, is in, but police discovered drops of blood at her front door.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: pima county sheriff's department Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31.

Working with the FBI, investigators discovered a glove that contained DNA matching what they found inside Nancy's home. Since her disappearance, multiple ransom notes have been sent demanding millions in Bitcoin, but despite Savannah and her siblings posting an Instagram video stating they are willing to pay, no progress has been made.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Begs for Her Mother's Safe Return