Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Reveals Cher Once Sent Him a DM But 'It Was Not in a Romantic Way'
Jonathan Scott couldn't believe his eyes when he received a direct message on Instagram from superstar Cher.
On the Wednesday, April 17, episode of Today, the Property Brothers lead named the singer when asked, "Who is the craziest person to slide into your DMs?"
"It was not in a romantic way, but she had watched one of our shows and she was just saying she was watching this during the pandemic," he spilled to Hoda Kotb.
"And so I immediately was like, ‘Call everyone I know!’" the 45-year-old quipped of wanting to brag about the special moment.
His twin brother, Drew, added, "No, but she actually, she came just to say, ‘Why the h--- don’t the home owners listen to you?’ And in the DM she was like, ‘That home owner needs to listen to you more.’"
"Did you respond and have a whole conversation?" asked Hoda.
"Did I respond to Cher? Of course I responded to Cher!" Jonathan declared. "You know, I was single at the time. So I was like, ‘So what’s happening?’ No, I responded and I laughed, she was funny, and that was that."
Nowadays, Jonathan is engaged to actress Zooey Deschanel, 44, whom he popped the question to in 2023.
Meanwhile, the Grammy winner, 77, has been dating music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards, 38, since late 2022.
Though some were skeptical of the romance given their 40-year age gap, the vocalist insisted age is just a number.
"Well, on paper, it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great and he's fabulous," she gushed on a 2022 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve, but he's very kind, he's very smart, he's very talented and he's really funny. I think he's quite handsome."
"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much, you know what I mean?" the mom-of-two continued. "Well, I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason and maybe men don't care if you're funny, outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have the strong personality. I am not giving up my personality for anybody!"
Cher also tweeted out a message to the haters at the time, writing, "Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE AFK WHAT ANYONE THINKS."
"I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone," she stated of their romance.
Though Cher was seen with a huge diamond ring, insiders claimed the two aren't engaged.