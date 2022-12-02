Cher, 76, Calls Out Her Huge Age-Gap With Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36: 'It's Kind Of Ridiculous'
Cher doesn't care that she's 40 years older than her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards.
On a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer asked the icon, 76, about the new man in her life — and how she feels about being a cougar.
"Well, on paper, it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great and he's fabulous. I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve, but he's very kind, he's very smart, he's very talented and he's really funny. I think he's quite handsome," she gushed.
"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much, you know what I mean? Well, I have had a couple of boyfriends that we were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason and maybe men don't care if you're funny, outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have the strong personality. I am not giving up my personality for anybody!" she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the two were spotted holding hands outside Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., in November.
The "Believe" songstress then tweeted a photo of Edwards, writing, “Alexander♥️.”
Of course, people couldn't help but talk about the age-difference, but Cher clapped back with a statement of her own.
“LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES ♥️♥️," she said. “[I DON'T] GIVE A✈️FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”
While some were surprised about the romance, Edwards' pal Ryan Fluis revealed why it was meant to be.
"AE's blond hair popped up and then I saw Cher and to say I was blown away was an understatement," he wrote on social media.
"He’s got a gift. He’s a real cool dude with a lot of personality and charisma and he knows how to kiss ass. Always did," he continued. "So in a way it would make sense he’d wind up with someone like Cher."
Another inside reiterated what Cher said about being attracted to younger men.
"She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it. They want to see her happy and this new romance has given her a great boost," the source claimed. "She is having fun and she loves that he treats her like the Goddess she is. She doesn’t know what it will turn into, but she is loving what it is right now."