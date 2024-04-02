Cher, 77, Looks Completely Ageless While Accepting 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award

"Oh Meryl and Jennifer, I want to thank you," Cher gushed while taking center stage. "Before I start, there are people probably someplace that have said, 'Doesn't she own more than one pair of pants?' I've had these pants for 40 years."

"First of all, I feel really blessed and lucky with this award," she continued. "I feel lucky to have people who have stayed with me for all these years. A lot of people have. When I was young, there was nothing about me that yelled Cher, so it was about having a dream. I got this dream at 5 years old. I went to see Dumbo, and I asked if I could be him, and she said, 'No that's a character.'"