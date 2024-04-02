Cher, 77, Looks Completely Ageless While Accepting 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award
Cher was the belle of the ball at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The music legend, 77, looked completely ageless as she accepted the Icon Award for her seven decades in the entertainment industry.
Before the Burlesque actress was bestowed with the honor, Meryl Streep gave a heartfelt speech about being a huge fan of Cher and reflected on their memories working together. "You know that Cher has had a number one record in each of the last seven decades?" the Oscar winner gushed to the audience.
Jennifer Hudson sang the Moonstruck star's hit "If I Could Turn Back Time" and joined the "Dark Lady" artist to perform her smash hit "Believe" before giving her the big award.
"Oh Meryl and Jennifer, I want to thank you," Cher gushed while taking center stage. "Before I start, there are people probably someplace that have said, 'Doesn't she own more than one pair of pants?' I've had these pants for 40 years."
"First of all, I feel really blessed and lucky with this award," she continued. "I feel lucky to have people who have stayed with me for all these years. A lot of people have. When I was young, there was nothing about me that yelled Cher, so it was about having a dream. I got this dream at 5 years old. I went to see Dumbo, and I asked if I could be him, and she said, 'No that's a character.'"
"I want to tell you this — I have been down and out so many times that you cannot believe it — dropped by so many record companies and couldn't get a job. I went to Las Vegas, they call it the elephant's graveyard. I had a show and they said 'She's so over.' I never gave up my dream. standing on this stage, I love standing on this stage. This is kind of my dream. I stand there, the music plays and out of my body comes this voice and people seem to like it," the Oscar winner told the crowd.
The Silkwood actress then gave a piece of sage advice. "Have a dream and then don't give it up no matter what happens."
"Bbecause I know from my own experience, if you have a dream and stick with it, you will have a wonderful life and it will probably come true," Cher noted of her key to success. "I have to remember my managers and that is it from me. But thank you."