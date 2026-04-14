Politics CNN Star Sounds the Alarm on Donald Trump's Mental Health Decline Source: mega CNN's Bakari Sellers said Donald Trump's cognitive health is getting worse in the wake of his social media posts. Lesley Abravanel April 14 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers expressed grave concern regarding what he described as President Donald Trump's "accelerating decline.” During an appearance on Monday, April 13, Sellers argued that the 79-year-old POTUS is increasingly losing his ability to exercise sound judgment, stating that this issue is "getting worse.” He criticized colleagues and observers for failing to "call a spade a spade," suggesting that the public is not fully acknowledging the extent of the president's cognitive or health-related decline.

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Source: @Realdonaldtrumop/truthsocial Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.

“I have two concerns. One is that the president, I believe, lacks discernment, and I think that‘s getting worse,” he explained before turning to fellow panelist and former Republican finance chair Hal Lambert. "The second thing is you won’t call a spade a spade,” he said to Lambert. “The fact that if you can‘t call what he did sacrilegious, which is clearly the definition of sacrilegious, I think that would be my second problem.” A controversial AI-generated image that was eventually deleted sparked the comments Trump posted that depicted himself as Jesus Christ, which Sellers used as an example of the president's deteriorating mental state.

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Source: mega The president posted a photo, which he later deleted.

“We’re not clearly acknowledging the fact that it‘s getting worse,” Sellers, a Democratic former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, told CNN. He also compared the president’s increasingly unhinged behavior to an elderly relative whose decline he watched in real time. “I had a great aunt, Jenny Marie. She was the matriarch of our family, and she was 88 years old and still driving,” he explained. “She used to come to church and park in the front, and then the day she hit the pastor‘s car, my dad had to go take away the keys, right? Because it just … it just progressively got worse.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @bakarisellers/Instagram Dr. John Gartner, clinical psychologist and former Johns Hopkins professor, weighed in on his disturbing behavior.

Medical professionals and political figures have raised urgent concerns regarding Trump's cognitive health, with some citing signs of "accelerating" decline following erratic behavior and inflammatory and obscene rhetoric related to a conflict with Iran. Dr. John Gartner, clinical psychologist and former Johns Hopkins professor, weighed in on his disturbing behavior and said that Trump's deterioration is "accelerating" and that he is "not the same man he was four weeks ago."