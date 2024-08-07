Queen Camilla Was 'Against' King Charles Publicizing His Cancer Diagnosis — But She Was 'Overruled'
Queen Camilla has been supporting King Charles as he battles cancer, but a new biography revealed the former Duchess of Cornwall hoped her husband would keep his health battle private.
"Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition, but the King overruled her as he felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
"There was a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate on the National Health Service website following the monarch’s revelation," Jobson added.
Charles being candid about his diagnosis led to civilians becoming more health conscious, as Cancer Research U.K. recorded a 33 percent increase in visits to its website.
"He was lauded for doing so, with commentators saying he had ushered in a new era of transparency in matters of health and the royal family," Jobson added.
OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold discussed Charles and Kate Middleton's appearance at Trooping of Colour, as the Princess of Wales is also battling cancer.
“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"
“It was nice that Charles and Catherine were standing next to each other, they are very close and it showed they are supporting each other," Harrold continued. "I think it was a nice gesture and I’m sure William is pleased they were there beside each other."
While Kate took some time to rest, King Charles has been tackling his royal duties.